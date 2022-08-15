WORLD VIEW: More China Taiwan Drills, Iran Justifies Rushdie Attack, Taliban One Year in Power, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: More China Taiwan Drills, Iran Justifies Rushdie Attack, Taliban One Year in Power, More By . - August 15, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesChina announces new Taiwan drills as US delegation visitsTAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the island’s president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, in a…Read MoreIran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attackDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was…Read MoreAfghanistan marks 1 year since Taliban seizure as woes mountKABUL (AP) — The Taliban on Monday marked a year since they seized the Afghan capital of Kabul, a…Read MoreEditor SelectionsCheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futuresJUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — They hail from their states’ most prominent Republican families. They have…Read MoreBoredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front lineSLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Anastasiia Aleksandrova doesn’t even look up from her phone when the…Read MoreCross SectionAnne Heche dies of crash injuries after life support removedLOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood…Read MoreWill Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at MemphisMEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without…Read More‘Bullet Train’ repeats No. 1; ‘Top Gun’ flies back up ranksNEW YORK (AP) — The Brad Pitt action film “Bullet Train” led all movies in ticket sales for a second…Read MoreStrike four: Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil adsFacebook failed to detect blatant election-related misinformation in ads ahead of Brazil’s 2022…Read More - Advertisement -