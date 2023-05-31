WORLD VIEW: Moscow Drone Attack, N.Korea Sat Failure, Kosovo-Serbia Tension, New US Ukraine Aid Deal, More

Moscow drone attack exposes Russia’s vulnerabilities, fuels criticism of military

By The Associated Pressyesterday

An investigator inspects a damage after a Ukrainian drone attacked an apartment building in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. In Moscow, residents reported hearing explosions and Mayor Sergei Sobyanin later confirmed there had been a drone attack that he said caused "insignificant" damage. (AP Photo)

A drone attack that targeted Moscow on Tuesday exposed glaring breaches in its air defenses and underlined the capital’s vulnerability as more Russian soil comes under fire amid expectations of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

North Korea spy satellite launch fails as rocket falls into the sea

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNGan hour ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s attempt to put the country’s first spy satellite into space failed Wednesday in a setback to leader Kim Jong Un’s push to boost his military capabilities as tensions with the United States and South Korea rise.

Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather in northern town after clashes with NATO-led peacekeepers

By RADUL RADOVANOVICan hour ago

Polish soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo KFOR, guard a municipal building in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Troops from the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo have used metal fences and barbed wire to beef up positions in a northern town following clashes with ethnic Serbs that left 30 soldiers wounded. (AP Photo/Marjan Vucetic)(AP Photo/Marjan Vucetic)

ZVECAN, Kosovo (AP) — Hundreds of ethnic Serbs on Wednesday gathered in a town in northern Kosovo, days after clashes that injured 30 soldiers from a NATO-led peacekeeping force and over 50 Serbs, provoking fears of a renewal of the region’s bloody conflicts and prompting the Western military alliance to send in additional troops.

Who are the bride and groom in Jordan’s royal wedding?

The Associated Presstoday

A poster with pictures of Crown Prince Hussein and his fiancee, Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif is posted at the main road in down town Amman, Jordan, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, 28, and Rajwa Alseif, 29, are to be married on Thursday at a palace wedding in Jordan, a Western-allied monarchy that has been a bastion of stability for decades as Middle East turmoil has lapped at its borders. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

He’s heir to the throne in one of the oldest monarchies in the Middle East and a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. She’s a Saudi architect with an aristocratic pedigree of her own.

Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, 28, and Rajwa Alseif, 29, are to be married on Thursday at a palace wedding in Jordan, a Western-allied monarchy that has been a bastion of stability for decades as Middle East turmoil has lapped at its borders.

Russia says drones lightly damage Moscow buildings before dawn, while Ukraine’s capital bombarded

By SUSIE BLANN and JOANNA KOZLOWSKAyesterday

UN appeals court increases sentences for 2 Serbs convicted of crimes in Balkan wars

By MIKE CORDER18 minutes ago

FILE - Jovica Stanisic, facing camera, appears in court for his retrial at the United Nations Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals in The Hague, on June 13, 2017. The appeals decision on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in the retrial of Jovica Stanisic and Franko Simatovic brings to an end the longest-running war crimes prosecution dating back to the Balkan wars of the early 1990s. (Michael Kooren/Pool Photo via AP, File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — United Nations appeals judges on Wednesday significantly expanded the convictions of two allies of late Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic, holding them responsible for involvement in crimes across Bosnia and in one town in Croatia as members of a joint criminal plan to drive out non-Serbs from the areas during the Balkan wars.

South Sudan struggles to clear mines after decades of war as people start returning home

By DENG MACHOL and SAM MEDNICKtoday

Deminers from the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) do clearance at a site containing cluster munitions in Ayii, Eastern Equatoria state, in South Sudan Thursday, May 11, 2023. As South Sudanese trickle back into the country after a peace deal was signed in 2018 to end a five-year civil war, many are returning to areas riddled with mines left from decades of conflict. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

MAGWI COUNTY, South Sudan (AP) — For the first time since fleeing South Sudan’s civil war eight years ago, Jacob Wani returned home excited to rebuild his life.

But when the 45-year-old farmer tried to access his land in Eastern Equatoria state’s Magwi County, he was banned, told that it had been labeled hazardous and contaminated with mines.

Brazilian president’s support of Venezuela’s leader mars unity at South America summit

By CARLA BRIDI and DIANE JEANTETtoday

Bolivia's President Luis Arce, from left, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva assemble for a group photo during the South American Summit at Itamaraty palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. South America's leaders are gathering as part of Lula's attempt to reinvigorate regional integration efforts. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

BRASILIA (AP) — The Brazilian president’s strong support of Venezuela’s authoritarian leader marred the unity Tuesday at a South American summit that Brazil convened in hopes of reviving a bloc of the region’s 12 politically polarized countries.

Typhoon Mawar losing strength as it heads toward Japan’s Okinawa Islands

By JOHNSON LAI and DAVID RISING32 minutes ago

NAHA, Japan (AP) — Typhoon Mawar appeared to be losing force as it headed Wednesday toward Japan’s Okinawa Islands, where the United States maintains a significant military presence,

after largely skirting Taiwan and the Philippines.

 

Al Jazeera says Qatar’s prime minister met with Taliban’s supreme leader in Afghanistan

9 minutes ago

This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The supreme leader of the Taliban met in Afghanistan with Qatar’s prime minister this month, the first-such publicly known meeting between the Taliban’s reclusive leader and a foreign official, the Al Jazeera satellite news network reported Wednesday.

Europe

A view of a former monastery, in Rome, Monday, May 29, 2023, situated on a quiet residential street. It once sheltered Jews fleeing deportation in World War II. Purchased by the Vatican in 2021 as a dormitory for foreign nuns studying at Rome’s pontifical universities, the building now stands empty, a collateral victim of the latest financial scandal to hit the Holy See. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Vatican questions $17 million transfer to impact investing vehicle, moves to prevent similar

  • Latvia’s Parliament elects new head of state from 3 candidates in unpredictable vote

    Sweden close to becoming first ‘smoke free’ country in Europe as daily use of cigarettes dwindles

    Britain’s leading business lobby group sets out proposals for change after misconduct allegations

    Germany arrests 7 alleged members of network that helped finance Islamic State

Asia

FILE - China's President Xi Jinping arrives to attend the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC summit, Nov. 19, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. China’s ruling Communist Party is calling for beefed-up national security measures, highlighting the risks posed by advances in artificial intelligence. A meeting headed by party leader and President Xi on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, urged “dedicated efforts to safeguard political security and improve the security governance of internet data and artificial intelligence," the official Xinhua News Agency said. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP, File)

China warns of artificial intelligence risks, calls for beefed-up national security measures

  • Australian general says US warns war crime allegations could prevent work with Australia’s SAS

  • Australian Parliament takes step toward holding a referendum on Indigenous Voice this year

  • China’s commerce minister meets Tesla’s Musk, promises support to foreign companies

  • New Zealand airline is asking passengers to weigh in before their flights

Latin America

FILE - Dutch teen Joran van der Sloot, 18, enters his family's car as his mother Anita closes the door after he was conditionally released from the KAI jail in San Nicolas, Aruba, Sept. 3, 2005. Van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway on a Dutch Caribbean island, is facing extradition from Peru in 2023 to face criminal charges in the United States, while he has never been charged in connection with her disappearance. (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch, File)

Lawyer: Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance will not challenge extradition from Peru to US

 

Death toll in Guyana girls dorm fire rises to 20 when 14-year-old dies in hospital

Ex-El Salvador President Mauricio Funes sentenced to 14 years for negotiating with gangs

Nicaraguan writer Gioconda Belli wins Reina Sofia poetry prize

Report: At least 153 people arrested under special powers have died in Salvadoran prisons

Middle East

This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo)

Military says Sudan has suspended its participation in talks with paramilitary rival

  • Palestinian officials say Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 militants, Israel denies role

  • Israel’s Mossad confirms ex-agent was one of 4 who died when boat sank in Italy

  • Gaza Strip’s Palestinians polarized by unorthodox watermelon delicacy

  • Free concert, other celebrations in Jordan ahead of kingdom’s first major royal wedding in years

Africa

FILE - A Somali refugee girl walks past the fence surrounding a hut at Dadaab refugee camp, then hosting over 230,000 inhabitants, in northern Kenya on Dec. 19, 2017. Hundreds of refugees in Kenya's Dadaab camps have been affected by a cholera outbreak as the population in the facilities grows rapidly, a humanitarian charity said Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Humanitarian group MSF calls for support for refugees in Kenya affected by cholera crisis

  • Zimbabwe summons US deputy ambassador over ‘meddling’ election tweets

    13 members of same family die in Namibia after eating toxic porridge, reports say

    8 killed in northern Cameroon by Boko Haram fighters, regional official says

    Possible Putin trip in spotlight as Russia, China foreign ministers set for meeting in South Africa.

Pakistani police say gunmen kill 1 soldier and wound another in attack on polio workers

32 minutes ago

MIR ALI, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen killed one soldier and wounded another Wednesday when they opened fire on security forces escorting a team of polio workers during a door-to-door inoculation campaign in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold near the Afghan border, police said.

Why do Kosovo-Serbia tensions persist?

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC2 hours ago

In this image made from video, Kosovar police car burns in Zvecan, northern Kosovo Friday, May 26, 2023. Serbia put its troops on the border with Kosovo on the highest state of alert Friday following clashes between ethnic Serbs and Kosovo police that left more than a dozen injured on both sides. (AP Photo)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo flared anew this week after Kosovo’s police raided Serb-dominated areas in the region’s north and seized local municipality buildings.

Private flight with 2 Saudi astronauts returns from space station with Gulf of Mexico splashdown

By MARCIA DUNNtoday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A private flight carrying two Saudi astronauts and other passengers returned to Earth late Tuesday night after a nine-day trip to the International Space Station.

UN urges Iraq to deliver on reforms and combat corruption — and backs it fight against terrorism

By EDITH M. LEDERERtoday

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council encouraged Iraq’s recently formed government to deliver on reforms and combat corruption in a resolution adopted unanimously Tuesday that backs the country’s ongoing fight against the Islamic State, al-Qaida and other terrorist groups.

Uganda’s president signs into law anti-gay legislation with death penalty in some cases

By RODNEY MUHUMUZAtoday

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s president has signed into law anti-gay legislation supported by many in this East African country but widely condemned by rights activists and others abroad.

The version of the bill signed by President Yoweri Museveni doesn’t criminalize those who identify as LGBTQ+, a key concern for some rights campaigners who condemned an earlier draft of the legislation as an egregious attack on human rights.

Malaysia finds 100 old artillery shells on Chinese barge, says it likely plundered WWII shipwrecks

today

This undated photo released by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, shows artillery shells on a Chinese-registered vessel detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in the waters of east Johor. Malaysia’s maritime agency says a detained Chinese barge likely plundered two World War II British shipwrecks in the South China Sea after discovering another 100 old artillery shells on it. Malaysian media reported that illegal salvage operators are believed to have targeted the HMS Repulse and HMS Prince of Wales, which were sunk in 1941 by Japanese torpedoes. (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency via AP)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s maritime agency said Tuesday a Chinese barge likely plundered two World War II British shipwrecks in the South China Sea after discovering 100 more old artillery shells on the detained vessel.

US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

By LOLITA C. BALDORtoday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military said Tuesday that a Chinese fighter jet flew aggressively close to a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to fly through the turbulent wake.

UN extends arms embargo on South Sudan over protests from world’s newest nation and 5 abstentions

By EDITH M. LEDERERtoday

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A divided U.N. Security Council extended an arms embargo on South Sudan Tuesday over protests from the world’s newest nation and abstentions from Russia, China and the council’s three African nations sympathetic to its demands that sanctions be lifted.

UN nuclear chief urges Russia and Ukraine to ban attacks at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

By EDITH M. LEDERERyesterday

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. nuclear chief stressed Tuesday that the world is fortunate a nuclear accident hasn’t happened in Ukraine and asked Moscow and Kyiv to commit to preventing any attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and make other pledges “to avoid the danger of a catastrophic incident.”

US sanctions Chinese, Mexican companies over pill making machinery

yesterday

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States Treasury sanctioned more than a dozen people and businesses in China and Mexico Tuesday that allegedly helped provide machines used to make counterfeit prescription drugs in the latest efforts to confront trafficking of the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.

New US aid package for Ukraine will total about $300 million and include munitions for drones

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEEyesterday

FILE - Pallets of 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine are loaded by the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. U.S. officials say a military aid package for Ukraine that is expected to be announced this week will total up to $300 million, and will include additional munitions for drones. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military aid package for Ukraine that is expected to be announced this week will total up to $300 million and will include additional munitions for drones, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

Djokovic draws criticism from Kosovo tennis federation for comments at French Open

yesterday

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Aleksandar Kovacevic of the U.S. during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, May 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has drawn criticism from Kosovo’s tennis federation — but not from French Open organizers — after offering his thoughts on clashes in northern Kosovo between ethnic Serbs and police and NATO peacekeepers.

Russian lawmakers introduce draft bill to ban gender-affirming surgery

yesterday

FILE - Deputy speaker of the lower house Pyotr Tolstoy attends a meeting in the State Duma, Lower House of the Russian Parliament, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Moscow, Russia. Russian lawmakers on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, introduced a draft bill that would impose a ban on gender-affirming surgery, the latest move in the Kremlin-orchestrated crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights. Tolstoy, a senior lawmaker who is among the bill's authors, said it's intended to “protect Russia with its cultural and family values and traditions and to stop the infiltration of the Western anti-family ideology.” (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a draft bill that would impose a ban on gender-affirming surgery, the latest move in the Kremlin-orchestrated crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights.

The draft submitted by 400 members of the 450-seat lower house, the State Duma, would ban any gender-affirming surgery except that intended to treat “congenital physiological anomalies.” Those exclusive cases will be regulated by dedicated medical panels that will be closely overseen by the government.

NATO to send 700 more troops to Kosovo to help quell violent protests

By ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU and LLAZAR SEMINIyesterday

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — NATO will send 700 more troops to northern Kosovo to help quell violent protests after clashes with ethnic Serbs there left 30 international soldiers wounded, the alliance announced Tuesday.

UN: Staggering 15.3 million Syrians, nearly 70% of population, need aid

By EDITH M. LEDERERyesterday

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the first time in Syria’s 12-year war, people in every district are experiencing some degree of “humanitarian stress,” and a staggering 15.3 million — nearly 70% of the population — need humanitarian aid, the United Nations said Tuesday.

UN technical vessel arrives at rusting oil tanker off Yemen’s coast as salvage operation begins

yesterday

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)

CAIRO (AP) — The first technical salvage vessel arrived Tuesday near the rusting Safer oil tanker floating off the coast of war-ravaged Yemen, the United Nations said.

The arrival of Ndeavor, which set off from neighboring Djibouti on Monday, marks the first step of an estimated four- to six-week U.N.

UK government fights demand to hand over Boris Johnson’s messages to COVID-19 inquiry

By JILL LAWLESSyesterday

FILE - Boris Johnson leaves his house in London, on March 22, 2023. Boris Johnson established an independent inquiry while he was U.K. prime minister into the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the inquiry wants to see what Johnson wrote to other U.K. officials as the outbreak raged. But the government is fighting a demand to hand over the material. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON (AP) — As Britain’s prime minister, Boris Johnson established an independent public inquiry into his government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noted thinkers, writers and filmmakers call on Algeria to free jailed journalist seen as independent

yesterday

PARIS (AP) — Ten noted thinkers, writers and filmmakers, including director Ken Loach and Nobel literature laureate Annie Ernaux, signed an open letter published Tuesday, calling on the president of Algeria to free a jailed journalist they said was punished for refusing to bow to the government line.

Fire at Austrian hospital kills 3 patients, cigarette suspected as cause

yesterday

BERLIN (AP) — Three patients died in a fire that broke out overnight at a hospital in a town just outside Vienna, Austrian authorities said Tuesday. Police said they suspect a cigarette set off the blaze.

US says ‘the time is now’ for Sweden to join NATO and for Turkey to get new F-16s

By MATTHEW LEEyesterday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speak during a press meeting in Lulea, Sweden, Tuesday May 30, 2023. (Jonas Ekströmer/TT News Agency via AP)

OSLO, Norway (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday the “time is now” for Turkey to drop its objections to Sweden joining NATO but said the Biden administration also believed that Turkey should be provided with upgraded F-16 fighters “as soon as possible.”

Ukraine’s economy shows ‘resilience’ from Russian attacks, IMF says as it backs aid

By DAVID McHUGHyesterday

FILE - A woman buys from a vendor at a market in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Ukraine's economy is showing “remarkable resilience” following Russian attacks on its electricity infrastructure, officials from the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday, May 30, 2023, as they signed off on an initial loan of $900 million and raised their estimate for the country’s economic growth. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ukraine’s economy is showing “remarkable resilience” following Russian attacks on its electricity infrastructure, officials from the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday as they signed off on an initial loan of $900 million and raised their estimate for the country’s economic growth.

