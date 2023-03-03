WORLD VIEW: Murdaugh Guilty of Murdering Wife & Son, Ukraine Latest, West Bank Violence, Black Viet Vet Gets Top Medal, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Murdaugh Guilty of Murdering Wife & Son, Ukraine Latest, West Bank Violence, Black Viet Vet Gets Top Medal, More By . - March 3, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - The AP WireJury quickly finds Murdaugh guilty of murder of wife, sonWALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murder Thursday in the shooting deaths of his wife and son in a case that chronicled the…Read MoreHow Biden leaves wiggle room to opt against reelection bidWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden exudes confidence as the next race for the White House approaches. During last month’s State of the…Read MoreA year into Ukraine war, bodies dug up in once occupied townBORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — The freshly exhumed remains of three men lie in black body bags on the edge of the small cemetery in a town not…Read MoreWith West Bank in turmoil, new Palestinian militants emergeJABA, West Bank (AP) — The stuttering blasts of M-16s shattered the quiet in a West Bank village, surrounded by barley fields and olive…Read MoreCalifornia’s snow-stranded residents need food, plows, helpLOS ANGELES (AP) — Olivia Duke said she’s been trapped in her home in the snow-plastered mountains east of Los Angeles for so long that by…Read MoreBlack Vietnam vet at last getting his due: Medal of HonorWASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 60 years after he was first recommended for the nation’s highest award for bravery during the Vietnam War, retired…Read MoreTrending NowColombia proposes shipping invasive hippos to India, MexicoBOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia is proposing transferring at least 70 hippopotamuses that live near Pablo Escobar’s former ranch -…Read MoreTaylor Jenkins Reid writes her own Hollywood success story“I’m jealous you get to meet her,” an employee working behind the scenes at a recent press opportunity for “Daisy Jones & the Six” told some…Read MoreNeed a Lenten fish fry? Let an interactive map point the wayWEXFORD, Pa. (AP) — By the time the doors open at 4:30 p.m., a boisterous line of 50 hungry people is looping around the gymnasium foyer at…Read More - Advertisement -