WORLD VIEW: Musk Owns Twitter, Russia Presses Attack, N. Korea Fires More Missiles, Obama Campaigns, Iran Protests, More
October 28, 2022

AP sources: Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company's top lawyer, two people familiar with the deal said Thursday…

Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their…

N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic…

Barack Obama gets a midterm do-over to help boost Democrats
ATLANTA (AP) — Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn't during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in…

Iran's elite technical university emerges as hub of protests
The aging brick campus of the Sharif University of Technology, Iran's elite technical school, has long been a magnet for the…

Massive learning setbacks show COVID's sweeping toll on kids
The COVID-19 pandemic devastated poor children's well-being, not just by closing their schools, but also by taking away their…

Prince Harry's memoir, titled 'Spare,' to come out Jan. 10
NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry's memoir, an object of obsessive anticipation worldwide since first announced last year, is coming…

Jackson shines, Ravens beat Brady, struggling Bucs 27-22
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a…

Review: 'Armageddon Time' set in 1980s yet reminds of today
After touching the stars with Brad Pitt , filmmaker James Gray has come back to earth to explore his own childhood in " Armageddon…