June 3, 2021
The Associated Press
The Rundown
JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents announced Wednesday that they have reached a deal to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the ouster of the longtime Israeli…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was calling into yet another friendly radio show when he was asked, as he often is, whether he’s planning a comeback bid for the White House. “We need you,” conservative …Read More
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL on Wednesday pledged to halt the use of “race-norming” — which assumed Black players started out with lower cognitive functioning — in the $1 billion settlement of brain inj…Read More
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — In the span of just five days last month, China gave out 100 million shots of its COVID-19 vaccines. After a slow start, China is now doing what virtually no other country in the …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Military service leaders are privately expressing reservations about removing sexual assault cases from the chain of command, The Associated Press has learned, striking a note of caut…Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Each year Lake Oroville helps water a quarter of the nation’s crops, sustain endangered salmon beneath its massive earthen dam and anchor the tour…Read More
AL-HOL, Syria (AP) — At the sprawling al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, children pass their days roaming the dirt roads, playing with mock swords and black banners in imita…Read More
CASALE DEL BOSCO, Italy (AP) — Summer is arriving in Italy’s wine country in Tuscany, and the leaves on the vines shimmer in gold and green. Yahya Adams moves his gloves …Read More
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Electric cars, meet your competition. Electric boats are on the way. Amsterdam didn’t have to look very far when searching for a way to ease traffic on i…Read More