Nov. 29, 2021
- Portuguese health authorities have identified 13 cases of omicron, the new coronavirus variant believed to be more contagious, among team members of a professional soccer club.
- The discovery comes as an increasing number of countries are tightening their borders because of the variant.
- The AP explains what we know and don’t know so far about omicron.
- Rising consumer prices fueled by high energy costs and supply chain disruptions are putting a pinch on households and businesses worldwide.
- Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to to take up an abortion fight in which both sides say there is no middle ground — that justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to an abortion or wipe it away altogether.
- The World Health Organization criticizes travel bans on southern African countries
- Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41
- Merriam-Webster chooses vaccine as the 2021 word of the year
The Rundown
TOKYO (AP) — Japan announced Monday it will suspend entry of all foreign visitors from around the world as a new coronavirus variant spreads. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the measure will take effect Tuesday….Read More
LONDON (AP) — WHAT IS THIS NEW COVID-19 VARIANT IN SOUTH AFRICA? South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gaut…Read More
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — From appliance stores in the United States to food markets in Hungary and gas stations in Poland, rising consumer prices fueled by high energy costs and supply chain disruptions are putt…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Both sides are telling the Supreme Court there’s no middle ground in Wednesday’s showdown over abortion. The justices can either reaffirm the constitutional right to an abortion or wipe it away …Read More
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Hondurans will choose a successor to deeply unpopular President Juan Orlando Hernández on Sunday in elections that could oust his National Party after 12 years in power. …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new…Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Virgil Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 41. Abl…Read More
BELAGAVI, India (AP) — Arbaz Mullah’s love story began, as romances often do, when he first laid eyes on the woman of his dreams, Shweta Kumbhar. Over nearly three years, the…Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — With an expanded definition to reflect the times, Merriam-Webster has declared an omnipresent truth as its 2021 word of the year: vaccine. “This was a word tha…Read More