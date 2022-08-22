WORLD VIEW: Pakistan Arrests Imran Khan, US & S.Korea Hold Drills, China Drought, World Cup Pay Protests, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Pakistan Arrests Imran Khan, US & S.Korea Hold Drills, China Drought, World Cup Pay Protests, More By . - August 22, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesPolice file terrorism charge against Pakistan’s Imran KhanISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police have filed terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, authorities said Monday, escalating political tensions in the country…Read MoreUS, S. Korea open biggest drills in years amid North threatsSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States and South Korea began their biggest combined military…Read MoreChina extends power rationing for factories in droughtBEIJING (AP) — Power rationing that forced factories in China’s southwest to shut down has been…Read MoreEditor SelectionsTrump’s turbulent White House years culminate in Fla. searchNEW YORK (AP) — Mounds of paper piled on his desk. Framed magazine covers and keepsakes lining the…Read More‘Time stopped’: Ukrainians long to go home as war drags onWARSAW, Poland (AP) — On March 8, nearly two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, Taisiia Mokrozub…Read MoreGays hail Singapore sex-ban repeal, see long way to equalitySINGAPORE (AP) — Singapore’s gay community Monday hailed a plan to decriminalize sex between men as…Read MoreCross SectionQatar detains workers protesting late pay before World CupDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar recently arrested at least 60 foreign workers who protested…Read MoreLopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, familyJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” again this weekend. But instead of in a late night Las…Read MorePatrick Cantlay wins another thriller at BMW ChampionshipWILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay won another thriller Sunday in the BMW Championship, getting…Read More - Advertisement -