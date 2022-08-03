WORLD VIEW: Pelosi Reassures Taiwan of US Support, Europe Prepares for Gas War, What Killed  Al Qaida Chief, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Pelosi Reassures Taiwan of US Support, Europe Prepares for Gas War, What Killed Al Qaida Chief, More By . - August 3, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - View in Browser August 03, 2022Today’s HeadlinesPelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protestsTAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meeting leaders in Taiwan despite warnings from China, said Wednesday that she and other members of Congress in a…Read MoreKansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortionTOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect…Read MoreTakeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens’ collapseWASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season, voters rejected…Read MoreEditor SelectionsCold showers, no lights: Europe saves as Russian gas wanesPARIS (AP) — Fanning out like urban guerrillas through Paris’ darkened streets well after midnight,…Read MoreEXPLAINER: A look at the missile that killed al-Qaida leaderWASHINGTON (AP) — For a year, U.S. officials have been saying that taking out a terrorist threat in…Read MoreCross SectionClergy, bags of cash set off new sectarian brawl in LebanonBEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese archbishop who carried more than $460,000 from Israel to Lebanon is at the…Read MoreAtlanta’s image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacreATLANTA (AP) — Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where innocent Black…Read MoreVin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack…Read More - Advertisement -