April 9, 2021
AP Morning Wire
Nations around the world are setting new records for COVID-19 deaths and new confirmed cases, including places that had kept the coronavirus in check.
It’s been over a year since a choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States.
From that situation emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding the virus.
Elsewhere in the U.S., experts testified that a lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs.
Also this morning:
- Communities of Catholic nuns are absorbing devastating losses from coronavirus outbreaks
- Violence flares again in Northern Ireland
- Monkeys enjoy day of freedom after breaking out of German zoo
VANESSA GERA
The Associated Press
Warsaw, Poland
The Rundown
Nations around the world set new records Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections, and the disease surged even in some countries that have kept the virus in check. In the United……Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in Congress are trying to pass the first major gun control legislation in more than two decades with the support of President Joe Biden, who said Thursday that it is… …Read More
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd died of a lack of oxygen from being pinned to the pavement with a knee on his neck, medical experts testified at former Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial,… …Read More
GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The nuns’ daily email update was overtaken by news of infections. Ambulances blared into the driveways of their convents. Prayers for the sick went unanswered, prayers for… …Read More
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. (AP) — With dish soap, brushes and plastic water jugs in hand, Carole Rae Woodmansee’s four children cleaned the gravestone their mother shares with their father, Jim. Each… …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
There will be no reckoning at the Republican National Committee. Three months after former President Donald Trump helped incite a violent attack against Congress, the GOP is b…Read More
BELFAST (AP) — Gangs of youths threw stones and fireworks at police in Belfast who hit back with water cannons as violence flared again on the streets of Northern Ireland. Unr…Read More
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Avengers, reassemble! Disneyland said Thursday that its new Avengers Campus will debut on June 4, nearly a year after originally planned. The new sect…Read More
BERLIN (AP) — About two dozen monkeys broke out of a southwestern German zoo and spent the day lolling in the sun near a forest before being recaptured, authorities said Thurs…Read More