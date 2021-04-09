AP Morning Wire

Nations around the world are setting new records for COVID-19 deaths and new confirmed cases, including places that had kept the coronavirus in check.

It’s been over a year since a choir practice in Washington state sickened 53 people and killed two, becoming one of the first known COVID-19 superspreader events in the United States.

From that situation emerged one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding the virus.

Elsewhere in the U.S., experts testified that a lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs.