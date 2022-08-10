WORLD VIEW: Repubs. Rally Around Trump, China Reaffirms Taiwan Claim, Climate Hope, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Repubs. Rally Around Trump, China Reaffirms Taiwan Claim, Climate Hope, More By . - August 10, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesGOP rallies around Trump following FBI search of his estateNEW YORK (AP) — For much of the year, small cracks in Donald Trump’s political support have been growing. Dissatisfied Republican primary voters began to consider new…Read MoreChina reaffirms threat of military force to annex TaiwanBEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday reaffirmed its threat to use military force to bring…Read More‘We’re back, baby’: New bill boosts US climate credibilityWASHINGTON (AP) — After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an…Read MoreEditor SelectionsKenyans waiting for results of close presidential electionNAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close but calm presidential election…Read MoreUS inflation will likely stay high even as gas prices fallWASHINGTON (AP) — Americans may finally be catching a break from relentlessly surging prices — if…Read More At 75, India’s Kashmir challenge shifts foreign policy focusSRINAGAR, India (AP) — For decades, India has tried to thwart Pakistan in a protracted dispute over…Read MoreCross SectionChina’s youth face bleak job market as COVID slows economyBEIJING (AP) — Liu Qian, job-hunting with a new master’s degree, said two employers interviewed her…Read MoreSerena’s Choice: Williams’ tough call resonates with womenNEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams said it plainly: It isn’t really fair. A male athlete would never…Read MoreBeaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcherWACO, Texas (AP) — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a…Read More - Advertisement -