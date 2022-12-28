WORLD VIEW: Retired Pope ‘Very Sick,’ US Air Travel Disruption, Israel’s New Govt., China Re-Opens, More

By FRANCES D’EMILIOan hour ago
FILE - Pope Francis, left, embraces Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI, at the Vatican, June 28, 2017. Pope Francis on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, said his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, is “very sick," and he asked the faithful to pray for the retired pontiff so God will comfort him “to the very end.” (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP, File)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old’s condition, the Vatican said Wednesday.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis, who asked the faithful earlier Wednesday to pray for Benedict, went to visit his predecessor in the monastery on Vatican grounds where the retired pontiff has lived since retiring in February 2013.

Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation

By DAVID KOENIGtoday
Baggage waits to be claimed at the Southwest Airlines baggage claim Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather, but Southwest was by far the most affected. Of the 2,890 flight cancellations in the U.S. early Tuesday, 2,522 were called off by Southwest, according to the tracking website FlightAware. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines scrubbed thousands of flights again Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that wrecked Christmas travel plans across the U.S., and the federal government said it would investigate why the company lagged so far behind other carriers.

China to resume issuing passports, visas as virus curbs ease

By JOE McDONALDan hour ago
An officer collects passports from residents for renewal and re-applications at a community police station in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. China says it will resume issuing passports for tourism in another big step away from anti-virus controls that isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of Chinese going abroad for next month's Lunar New Year holiday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will resume issuing passports for tourism in another big step away from anti-virus controls that isolated the country for almost three years, setting up a potential flood of Chinese going abroad for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday.

World shares mostly lower after tech-led fall on Wall Street

By ELAINE KURTENBACHtoday
A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday after a post-holiday retreat on Wall Street, as markets count down to the end of a painful year for investors.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Europe and Asia on Wednesday as markets were counting down to the end of a painful year for investors, with no end in sight to uncertainties stemming from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

On the ballot in 2023: Southern governors, big-city mayors

By MICHELLE L. PRICEtoday
FILE - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot talks to reporters after she and first lady Amy Eshleman early voted in the Nov. 8 midterm election at NEIU El Centro, Nov. 3, 2022 in Chicago. While the 2024 race for the White House is brewing, a scattering of states will hold elections next year. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be asking voters for a second term leading one of the nation’s biggest cities. Republicans will try to take full control of the Virginia Legislature.

Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to face sentence

By JOEY CAPPELLETTItoday
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Barry Croft Jr. Prosecutors are recommending a life prison sentence for the co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor. They have reminded a judge that social media posts and secretly recorded conversations revealed a chilling desire by Croft Jr. to spark a “reign of terror” in 2020. Croft Jr. is due in federal court Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, a day after key ally Adam Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison after prosecutors also recommended a life sentence for him. (Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors are recommending a life prison sentence for a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor, reminding a judge that social media posts and secretly recorded conversations revealed a chilling desire to spark a “reign of terror” in 2020.

Netanyahu government: West Bank settlements top priority

By ILAN BEN ZION15 minutes ago
FILE - Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Prime Minister and the head of Likud party, speaks to his supporters after first exit poll results for the Israeli Parliamentary election at his party's headquarters in Jerusalem on Nov. 2, 2022. Netanyahu's Likud party released the new government's policy guidelines on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Netanyahu’s incoming hard-line government has put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities a day before it's set to be sworn into office. (AP Photo/Oren Ziv, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming hard-line government put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities on Wednesday, vowing to legalize dozens of illegally built outposts and annex the occupied territory as part of its coalition deal with its ultranational allies.

Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo

By CAROLYN THOMPSON and JENNIFER PELTZyesterday
An aerial view of the 1901 Pan-American Exposition neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., which remains coated in a blanket of snow after a blizzard, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

  • Flight canceled? Experts share some advice about what to do

  • Philippine rain, flooding cause at least 25 deaths, damage

North Korea’s Kim lays out key goals to boost military power

By HYUNG-JIN KIMtoday
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea at the party headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented new plans to further bolster his military power next year at a meeting of top political officials, state media reported Wednesday, in an indication he’ll continue his provocative run of weapons displays.

Israeli police clash with mourners as they carry the coffin of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during her funeral in east Jerusalem, on May 13, 2022. Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American reporter who covered the Mideast conflict for more than 25 years, was shot dead two days earlier during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin. (AP Photo/Maya Levin)

AP’s top 2022 photos capture a planet bursting at the seams

By The Associated PressDecember 6, 2022

Minister: Ukraine aims to develop air-to-air combat drones

By HANNA ARHIROVA2 hours ago
Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian minister of digital transformation, poses for a photo illuminated by a lamp in the shape of a Ukrainian trident, a national symbol, in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The Ukrainian government minister in charge of technology says his country has bought some 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and is now developing air-to-air combat ones that can attack the drones Russia is using against Ukrainians. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Mykhailo Fedorov, (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has bought some 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and plans to develop combat models that can attack the exploding drones Russia has used during its invasion of the country, according to the Ukrainian government minister in charge of technology.

Jihadi violence hits Benin, shows spread across West Africa

By SAM MEDNICK and VIRGILE AHISSOUtoday
A police officer and a soldier from Benin stop a motorcyclist at a checkpoint outside Porga, Benin, March 26, 2022. Porga, in the Atakora region of northern Benin bordering Burkina Faso, has suffered several jihadist attacks. Violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, which has wracked much of West Africa's Sahel region for more than seven years is spreading into the coastal states and Benin has become the hardest hit. According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, attacks have spiked more than tenfold. (AP Photo/ Marco Simoncelli)

COTONOU, Benin (AP) — It’s been more than a year since jihadis first stormed Igor Kassah’s town in northern Benin but the priest still lives in fear. His once peaceful life is now marked by threatening phone calls and Islamic extremist diatribes tacked on church doors demanding that people leave.

Biden arrives in US Virgin Islands to relax between holidays

By DARLENE SUPERVILLEtoday
President Joe Biden salutes as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Biden and his family are traveling to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, to celebrate New Year. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to a place very familiar to him — the U.S. Virgin Islands — to enjoy some downtime and warmer weather and to ring in a new year with family.

US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now

By REBECCA SANTANA and ELLIOT SPAGATtoday
FILE - Migrants from Venezuela prepare for relocation to a refugee shelter in Matamoros, Mexico, Dec. 23, 2022. The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on people seeking asylum in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week. The restrictions, often referred to as Title 42, were put in place under then-President Donald Trump at the beginning of the pandemic to curb the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States.

Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and COREY WILLIAMSyesterday
FILE - This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. A judge has been given two very different portrayals of Adam Fox. He faces a possible life sentence Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2022 for conspiring to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and blow up a bridge near her vacation home. Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were accused of being at the helm of a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election. (Kent County Jail via AP, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape.

1st 2 years revealed President Biden’s generational ambition

By ZEKE MILLERyesterday
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about manufacturing jobs and the economy at SK Siltron CSS, a computer chip factory in Bay City, Mich., Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — When he ran for the White House, Joe Biden told voters his presidency would be a bridge to the next generation. His first two years on the job have revealed it to be a much more ambitious venture.

After presidency, unclear fate for Brazil’s brash Bolsonaro

By CARLA BRIDIyesterday
FILE - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attends a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 29, 2022. Bolsonaro said he would only leave the Brazilian presidency when he was dead, jailed or ready for his second term. But Bolsonaro’s Oct. 30 loss to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva set off two months of relative silence for the self-styled standard-bearer of the Brazilian conservative movement. (AP Photo/Bruna Brado, File)

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Jair Bolsonaro told supporters that the future could only bring him three possibilities: arrest, death or a second term as Brazil’s president.

Israeli doctors reject Netanyahu allies’ anti-LGBTQ remarks

By ISAAC SCHARF and ILAN BEN ZIONyesterday
FILE - Israel's Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu arrives during the swearing-in ceremony for Israeli lawmakers at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Netanyahu issued a rare rebuke of his new coalition allies on Sunday, Dec. 25, for saying they would advance laws allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people, pledging there would be no harm to their rights by his new government. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s largest medical center and health care workers from hospitals around the country have spoken out against remarks by allies of Benjamin Netanyahu calling for a law to allow discrimination against LGBTQ people in hospitals and businesses.

Making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortage

By LAURAN NEERGAARDyesterday
A pig liver that has been "decelled" is held by a technician in a Micromatrix laboratory on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Eden Prairie, Minn. The first step for workers in this suburban Minneapolis lab is to shampoo away the pig cells that made the organ do its work, its color gradually fading as the cells dissolve and are flushed out. What’s left is a rubbery scaffolding, a honeycomb structure of the liver, its blood vessels now empty. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — The ghostly form floating in a large jar had been the robust reddish-brown of a healthy organ just hours before. Now it’s semitranslucent, white tubes like branches on a tree showing through.

Women’s sports saw pivotal growth in deals, interest in 2022

By ALANIS THAMESyesterday
FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates after a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament against UConn, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. South Carolina won 64-49 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has been around women’s basketball long enough to see the growing pains of a young WNBA league gradually shifting to increased interest in the sport at all levels.

“We probably are bursting at the seams for the people that are decision-makers in our game to allow us to be just that,” said Staley, who led the Gamecocks to their second women’s hoops title this year.

The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022

By JOCELYN NOVECKyesterday
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Taylor Swift was up. Elon Musk was in, out, in and maybe out again. Tom Cruise was back. BTS stepped aside, and so did Serena Williams, and Tom Brady too — oops, scratch that.

But the slap? The slap was everywhere.

Foreign firms: China ‘turns corner’ by ending quarantine

By JOE McDONALDyesterday
A resident wears a mask as he stands near the Lama Temple in Beijing, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Companies welcomed China's decision to end quarantines for travelers from abroad as an important step to revive slumping business activity while Japan on Tuesday announced restrictions on visitors from the country as infections surge. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING (AP) — Foreign companies welcomed China’s decision to end quarantines for travelers from abroad as an important step to revive slumping business activity while Japan on Tuesday joined India in announcing restrictions on visitors from the country as infections surge.

Abduction, torture, rape: Conflict in Congo worsens, says UN

By SAM MEDNICKyesterday
FILE - Residents flee fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumba, some 20 kms ( 12 miles) North of Goma, Democratic republic of Congo, on Oct. 29, 2022. The accounts are haunting. Abductions, torture, rapes. Scores of civilians including women and children have been killed by the M23 rebels in eastern Congo, according to a U.N. report expected to be published this week. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa, File)

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The accounts are haunting. Abductions, torture, rapes. Scores of civilians including women and children have been killed by the M23 rebels in eastern Congo, according to a U.N.

S. Korea military sorry for failing to down North’s drones

By HYUNG-JIN KIMyesterday
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a cabinet council meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. South Korea’s president on Tuesday called for a stronger air defense and high-tech stealth drones to better monitor North Korea, a day after it accused five North Korea of flying drones across the rivals’ tense border for the first time in five years. (Im Hun-jung/Yonhap via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president on Tuesday called for stronger air defenses and high-tech stealth drones while the military apologized for failing to shoot down North Korean drones that crossed the border for the first time in five years.

Photographs of Monica Citlalli Diaz are displayed during her wake inside her home in San Salvador Atenco, State of Mexico, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The 30-year-old English teacher became the ninth apparent femicide during an 11-day spate of killings in and around Mexico City from late October to early November. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Femicides in Mexico: Little progress on longstanding issue

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ and FERNANDA PESCEyesterday

China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant

By JOE McDONALDyesterday
A nurse prepares a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a community health center in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Dec. 9, 2022. The National Health Commission announced a campaign on Nov. 29 to raise the vaccination rate among older Chinese, which health experts say is crucial to avoiding a health care crisis. It's also the biggest hurdle before the ruling Communist Party can lift the last of the world’s most stringent antivirus restrictions. (Chinatopix Via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities are going door to door and paying people older than 60 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. But even as cases surge, 64-year-old Li Liansheng said his friends are alarmed by stories of fevers, blood clots and other side effects.

The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit

By E. EDUARDO CASTILLO and HANNA ARHIROVAyesterday
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister said Monday that his nation wants a summit to end the war but he doesn’t anticipate Russia taking part, a statement making it hard to foresee the devastating invasion ending soon.

Mega Millions Tuesday jackpot surpasses estimated $565M

By The Associated Pressyesterday
FILE - A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., on Jan. 6, 2021. The holiday shopping season, for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least, is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for the drawing the night of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, has surpassed half a billion dollars. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

The holiday shopping season — for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least — is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing has surpassed half a billion dollars.

NY Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about career, college

yesterday
FILE - Republican candidate for New York's 3rd Congressional District George Santos campaigns outside a Stop and Shop store, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Glen Cove, N.Y. Santos, who won a seat in Congress in the November election is under pressure to explain himself amid evidence that he fabricated parts of the life story that endeared him to New York voters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S.

Manhattan man charged in 2 random knife slashing murders

By LARRY NEUMEISTERyesterday

NEW YORK (AP) — Two seemingly isolated and random outdoor murders at the height of the holiday season and of the kind New Yorkers have increasingly feared since the pandemic began were blamed by police officials Monday on a city resident with a criminal record.

Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

By CAROLYN THOMPSONDecember 26, 2022
This photo provided by the Twitter page of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, snow from this weekends blizzard covers downtown Buffalo on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. The blizzard roared through western New York Friday and Saturday, stranding motorists, knocking out power and preventing emergency crews from reaching residents in frigid homes and stuck cars. (Twitter page of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York.

Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

By ARNIE STAPLETONDecember 26, 2022
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett leaves the field after an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season.

Team owner and CEO Greg Penner said he’ll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett’s dismissal.

US to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic

By MEGAN JANETSKYDecember 26, 2022
FILE - Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena reacts in the dugout after hitting a three-run home against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sept. 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. In a decision announced Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, the United States will permit Major League Baseball players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic next year. (AP Photo/Scott Audette, File)

HAVANA (AP) — The United States will permit Major League Baseball players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic next year.

The decision announced Saturday in a news release by the Baseball Federation of Cuba (FCB) could be a big step in once again turning Cuba’s national team into heavy hitters on an international stage.

Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near air base

By E. EDUARDO CASTILLO and HANNA ARHIROVADecember 26, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire a French-made CAESAR self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions near Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Libkos)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military reported Monday that it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an air base deep inside Russia, the second time the facility has been targeted this month — again revealing weaknesses in Russia’s air defenses.

4th Washington state electrical substation vandalized

December 26, 2022
A Tacoma Power crew works at an electrical substation damaged by vandals early on Christmas morning, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Graham, Wa. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state, leaving homes in Kapowsin and Graham temporarily without power, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

China to scrap COVID-19 quarantine for incoming passengers

December 26, 2022
A passenger checks her phone as an Air China passenger jet taxi past at the Beijing Capital International airport in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8. The National Health Commission announced the change Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 as part of the latest easing of China's once strict virus control measures. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING (AP) — China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission announced Monday in the latest easing of the country’s once-strict virus-control measures.

S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones

By HYUNG-JIN KIMDecember 26, 2022
FILE - A suspected North Korean drone is viewed at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, on June 21, 2017. South Korea said Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, it fired warning shots after North Korean drones violated the South’s airspace. (Lee Jung-hoon/Yonhap via AP, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions.

Protest-backing soccer star’s family kept from leaving Iran

December 26, 2022
FILE - Former Iran's national soccer team coach Ali Daei before an Asian Cup 2011 qualifying soccer match between Iran and Singapore in Tehran, Iran, Jan, 14, 2009. Daei has expressed support for anti-government protests, saying that his wife and daughter were prevented from leaving the country on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after their plane made an unannounced stopover en route to Dubai. (AP Photo/Hasan Sarbakhshian, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A prominent former soccer player in Iran who has expressed support for anti-government protests says his wife and daughter were prevented from leaving the country on Monday after their plane made an unannounced stopover en route to Dubai.

Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger

December 26, 2022
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu, center, pauses during a session after Yariv Levin was selected as Speaker of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government, saying the alliance of religious and ultranationalist parties threatens Israel’s future.(AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government.

No. 1 Purdue headlines AP Top 25; Miami leaps, UNC returns

By AARON BEARDDecember 26, 2022
Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) shoots over New Orleans guard K'mani Doughty (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Purdue remained atop The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for a third straight week, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina returned to the rankings and New Mexico cracked the poll for the first time in eight years.

Zach Bryan drops ‘All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster’ album

December 26, 2022
FILE - Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. The chorus against Ticketmaster's contentious concert pricing practices is growing, numbering among them Zach Bryan and friends.The country music artist dropped a live album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. With it came a statement posted to social media in which he decried “a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately.” (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chorus against Ticketmaster’s contentious concert pricing practices is growing, numbering among them Zach Bryan and friends.

The country music artist dropped a live album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” on Sunday.

Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022

By BERNARD McGHEEDecember 26, 2022
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022 was arguably the most high-profile death this year. In her 70 years on the British throne, she helped modernize the monarchy across decades of enormous social change, royal marriages and births, and family scandals. For most Britons, she was the only monarch they had ever known. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

One would have to go back hundreds of years to find a monarch who reigned longer than Queen Elizabeth II.

In her 70 years on the throne, she helped modernize the monarchy across decades of enormous social change, royal marriages and births, and family scandals.

Holiday sales up 7.6% despite the squeeze of inflation

Associated PressDecember 26, 2022
FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York. Holiday sales rose as shoppers showed some resilience during the most important shopping season despite surging prices on everything from food to rent. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File )

NEW YORK (AP) — Holiday sales rose this year as American spending remained resilient during the critical shopping season despite surging prices on everything from food to rent, according to one measure.

China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

December 26, 2022
FILE - In this undated file photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defense, a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. China’s military sent 71 planes, including J16 fighter jets, and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan’s defense ministry said Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a U.S. annual defense spending bill passed on Saturday.(Taiwan Ministry of Defense via AP, File)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions i n a U.S.

New this week: ‘White Noise,’ 21 Savage and Kennedy Honors

By The Associated PressDecember 26, 2022
2022 Kennedy Center Honoree George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, arrive at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at The Kennedy Center in Washington. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

— Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel “White Noise” has long been said to be “unfilmable.” But Noah Baumbach’s energetic movie, streaming Friday on Netflix, makes a spirited argument for its adaptation.

Parties are back, but how to dress? A holiday guide

By LEANNE ITALIEDecember 26, 2022
FILE - Blake Lively, left, and Ryan Reynolds attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. Parties are back, and they've brought with them the potential for some dress code chaos. White tie, black tie, black tie creative/festive, semi-formal. Pre-pandemic guidelines for attire in an exhausted world more used to sweats and sneakers may take some extra re-entry energy. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The season’s triple-virus threat notwithstanding, parties are back, and they’ve brought with them the potential for some dress code chaos.

EXPLAINER: 2023 tax credits for EVs will boost their appeal

By HOPE YEN and TOM KRISHERDecember 26, 2022
FILE - Tesla Supercharger is seen at Willow Festival shopping plaza parking lot in Northbrook, Ill., on May 5, 2022. New electric vehicle models from multiple automakers are starting to chip away at Tesla's dominance of the U.S. EV market, according to national vehicle registration data. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions.

GOP stumbles with independents contributed to midterm woes

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and HANNAH FINGERHUTDecember 26, 2022
FILE - Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., greets supporters at an election night party Nov. 8, 2022, at Loon's Landing Brewery in Savage, Minn. Republicans spent more than $12 million to unseat Craig, who won her reelection campaign. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP, File)

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — As Republican Tyler Kistner’s closing ad aired last month in one of the most competitive congressional districts in the U.S., Vickie Klang felt that something was missing.

The 58-year-old veterinary technician and self-described independent voter watched as the 30-second spot showed grainy black-and-white images of President Joe Biden with two-term Democratic Rep.

Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?

By LINDSEY TANNERDecember 26, 2022
This photo provided by Amy Watson of Portland, Ore., shows her during an iron infusion in December 2022. Watson, approaching 50, says she has “never had any kind of recovery” from COVID-19. She has had severe migraines, plus digestive, nerve and foot problems. Recently she developed severe anemia. (Amy Watson via AP)

A British historian, an Italian archaeologist and an American preschool teacher have never met in person, but they share a prominent pandemic bond.

Plagued by eerily similar symptoms, the three women are credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public’s consciousness in early 2020.

3 Washington state electric substations vandalized

December 26, 2022
A Tacoma Power crew works at an electrical substation damaged by vandals early on Christmas morning after cutting a padlock to gain entry according to a crew manager, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Graham, Wa. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Vandalism at three power substations in western Washington early Sunday initially cut power to about 14,000 utility customers, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

The attacks come as federal officials are warning that the U.S.

