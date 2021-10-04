Oct. 4, 2021
- Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century, according to a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 firms located around the world.
- In California, residents, business owners and environmentalists question whether officials reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history.
- And two U.S. scientists have won the Nobel Prize for medicine for their discovery of receptors for temperature and touch.
- The Democratic party’s diversity of opinions is pulling apart President Biden’s expansive federal government overhaul
- Taliban-style security in Afghanistan is welcomed by some, but feared by others
- Japan’s parliament elects a former diplomat as prime minister
The Rundown
OTHER TOP STORIES
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Cabinet and leader Yoshihide Suga resigned Monday, paving the way for Parliament to elect Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister, tasked with quic…
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says the two Koreas have restored a stalled communication channel after weeks of a hiatus in a small reconciliation step. Monday's…
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's government acknowledged Monday what most other countries did long ago: It can no longer completely get rid of the coronavir…
Facebook prematurely turned off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation and rabble rousing after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in last year's elections in a mone…