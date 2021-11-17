Nov 17, 2021
The Associated Press
The Rundown
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse were to return Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after they failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed…Read More
BEIJING (AP) — China says it and the U.S. have agreed to ease restrictions on each other’s media workers. The announcement in the official China Daily newspaper on Wednesday said the agreement was reached ahead of Tuesday’s virtual summit between Ch…Read More
FADA N’GOURMA, Burkina Faso (AP) — The last time Polenli Combary spoke to her son on the phone she prayed for God to bless him. Shortly after, she called back but the line was dead. Her 34-year-old son was returning a truck used to move the family’…Read More
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday will auction vast oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of Mexico estimated to hold up to 1.1 billion barrels of crude, the first such sale under President Joe Biden and a harbinger of the chal…Read More
NEW DELHI (AP) — Schools were closed indefinitely and some coal-based power plants shut down as the smog-shrouded Indian capital and neighboring states invoked harsh measures Wednesday to combat worsening air pollution after an order from the federa…Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
STURGIS, Mich. (AP) — A 10-point buck sought sanctuary inside a southern Michigan church on opening day of the state’s firearm deer hunting season. Pastors at Grace Sturg…Read More
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miramax filed a lawsuit Tuesday against director Quentin Tarantino over the director’s plans to create and auction off a series of NFTs based on his wo…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting billions of dollars in his giant bipartisan infrastructure deal to pay for the installation of electric vehicle char…Read More
JERUSALEM (AP) — For nearly 10 years, Monim Haroon has only known one home: Israel. Like thousands of Sudanese migrants, he lives and works without legal status, fearing …Read More