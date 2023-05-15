WORLD VIEW: Runoff in Turkey Election, Ukraine Hails Battlefield Success, Migrants at Mexican Border, Storms Hit Myanmar, More

The leader of Thailand’s opposition Move Forward Party said he had been in contact with at least five opposition parties on forming a coalition and warned any attempt to interfere in the election outcome will come at “a hefty price”.
India’s embattled Congress party won big in a southern state election this weekend, exceeding expectations and gaining fresh momentum to take on entrenched Prime Minister Narendra Modi in national elections next year, top politicians and analysts said.
China will launch pilot projects in more than 20 cities to create a “new-era” marriage and childbearing culture to foster a friendly child bearing environment, the latest move by authorities to boost the country’s falling birth rate.
One of the strongest storms to hit Myanmar in recent years severely disrupted communications in the impoverished state of Rakhine, a major ethnic armed group and an aid worker said on Monday, making it hard to ascertain the scale of its impact.
Business & Markets
Exclusive: Leaders of the G7 nations plan to tighten sanctions on Russia at their summit in Japan this week, with steps aimed at energy and exports aiding Moscow’s war effort, said officials with direct knowledge of the discussions.
China’s clampdown on its consultancy and due diligence sector has driven companies to review their operations. Some companies had tested the limits of the laws and Beijing’s patience to meet surging demand as China emerged from its COVID-lockdowns.
German energy firms Sefe and Uniper have awarded some traders millions of dollars in bonuses for 2022, four sources familiar with the matter said, just months after the companies were rescued with multi-billion bailouts as Russia halted gas supplies.