WORLD VIEW: Rus Accused of Kidnapping Ukrainians, US & EU New Partnership, N. Korea Missile Test, More

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Friday it test-fired its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile under the orders of leader Kim Jong Un, who vowed to expand the North’s “nuclear war…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting has left Russian forces stalled by an outnumbered foe. He…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Empathy is not a quality many Republican senators want to see in the next Supreme Court justice. Traditionally considered an admirable attribute, the ability to empathize with…Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — The resignation of a senior Russian government official and his reported move abroad wasn’t the first voluntary departure of a person from a state job since the start of Russia’s war…Read More
FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man says he has the answer for those singing the blues about stratospheric gas prices. Rick Madeira, of Fall River, has taken to riding his electric unicycle…Read More
A look at what’s happening in the NCAA Tournament today: GAME OF THE DAY – SAINT PETER’S VS. PURDUE. This is where the Saint Peter’s storybook run should end, right? Powerful Purdue with 7-foot-4 Zach…Read More
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — At first glance, the Souq Waqif clinic in the historic center of Doha could be any other state-of-the-art hospital. Nurses in blue scrubs move briskly through the bright wards,…Read More