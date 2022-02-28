February 28, 2022
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia’s advance and held onto the capital and other key cities — at least for now. In the face of stiff…Read More
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency said Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine…Read More
MOSCOW (AP) — Ordinary Russians faced the prospect of higher prices and crimped foreign travel as…Read More
The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its…Read More
Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to…Read More
HARGEISA, Somalia (AP) — Safia Ibrahim’s business was in trouble. COVID-19 had taken hold in…Read More
In an upset, the deaf family drama “CODA” took top honors at an unpredictable and history-making…Read More
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball negotiations to end the lockout are extending to the…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — In good times or bad, American presidents come to Congress with a diagnosis that…Read More