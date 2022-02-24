Alternate text

February 24, 2022

Today’s Headlines

I'm an image

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and…Read More

BRUSSELS (AP) — World leaders expressed a raw outrage shrouded by an impotence to immediately come…Read More

I'm an image

BOSTON (AP) — The websites of Ukraine’s defense, foreign and interior ministries were unreachable or…Read More

I'm an image

For more of today’s news, go to APNews.com >>

Editor Selections

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong launched a vaccination requirement to enter shopping malls, restaurants…Read More

I'm an image

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are starkly divided by race on the importance of President Joe Biden’s…Read More

I'm an image

BEIJING (AP) — Stocks plunged and oil prices surged by more than $5 per barrel Thursday after…Read More

I'm an image

Cross Section

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball said only five days remain to salvage March 31 openers…Read More

I'm an image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The husband of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust”…Read More

I'm an image

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai will open the doors Friday to an architecturally stunning…Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR