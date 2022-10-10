WORLD VIEW: RUS Blasts Kyiv, N. Korea Nuke Tests, Hurricane Damage, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: RUS Blasts Kyiv, N. Korea Nuke Tests, Hurricane Damage, More By . - October 10, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesRussia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many deadKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least…Read More N. Korea confirms nuke missiles tests to ‘wipe out’ enemiesSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Monday its recent barrage of missile launches were tests of its tactical nuclear…Read More‘Nothing’s left’: Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behindFORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked…Read MoreEditor SelectionsDrive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan’s floodsDADU, Pakistan (AP) — Every part of Rajul Noor’s life has been wrecked by this summer’s massive monsoon-driven floods. The…Read MoreFrom fringe to front row: Congresswoman Greene rises in GOPWASHINGTON (AP) — Marjorie Taylor Greene took her seat directly behind Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy , a proximity to…Read MoreNevada Senate race tests potency of abortion focus for DemsLAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrats predicted abortion would be Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s saving grace. But inside Nevada’s crowded…Read MoreCross Section Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive postsKanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were…Read MoreJarrett’s roughing the passer call perplexes Falcons, fansTAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Grady Jarrett and the Atlanta Falcons didn’t want to touch the subject of whether NFL quarterbacks are being…Read MoreMusgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDSNEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “ Cheater !” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his…Read More - Advertisement -