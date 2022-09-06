WORLD VIEW: Rus Buying Arms from N. Korea, Boris Bows Out, Meghan Speaks to Youth, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Rus Buying Arms from N. Korea, Boris Bows Out, Meghan Speaks to Youth, More By . - September 6, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesUS: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North KoreaWASHINGTON (AP) — The Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine,…Read MoreJohnson leaves Downing Street to offer resignation to queenLONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson left his Downing Street office for the last time on Tuesday before heading to Scotland…Read MoreCanada police hunt remaining suspect in stabbing attacksWELDON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police hunted for the remaining suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in an Indigenous…Read MoreEditor SelectionsJudge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago caseWASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special…Read MoreTyphoon batters S. Korea with 3 feet of rain, damaging windsSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years battered its southern region Tuesday, dumping a…Read MoreChina’s Chengdu enforces strict lockdown despite earthquakeBEIJING (AP) — Authorities in southwestern China’s Chengdu have maintained strict COVID-19 lockdown measures on the city’s…Read MoreCross Section Meghan addresses youth summit on UK visit with Prince HarryLONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has made her first speech in Britain since she and Prince Harry quit as working…Read MoreTiafoe ends Nadal’s 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th RdNEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe’s vision was blurry from the tears. He was thrilled — overwhelmed, even — when the last point was…Read MoreFull of intrigue, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ dazzles VeniceVENICE, Italy (AP) — After much anticipation, Olivia Wilde’s “ Don’t Worry Darling ” finally had its world premiere Monday night…Read More - Advertisement -