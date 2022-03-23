WORLD VIEW: Rus Grabs Ukraine Relief Workers, Biden Seeks More Sanctions, Taliban Cancel Girls Education, More

March 23, 2022
Today’s Headlines
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian leaders accused Russia of seizing 15 rescue workers and drivers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get desperately needed food and other supplies into the bloodied…Read More
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers decided against opening schools to girls above the sixth grade, reneging on a previous promise and opting to appease their hardline base at the…Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — When Alexei Navalny was arrested in January 2021, tens of thousands of Russians filled the streets in protest, demanding that the top Kremlin critic be released and chanting slogans…Read More
Editor Selections
WASHINGTON (AP) — The future of Europe hanging in the balance, President Joe Biden will huddle with key allies in Brussels and Warsaw this week as the leaders try to prevent Russia’s war on Ukraine…Read More
WUZHOU, China (AP) — The search for clues into why a Chinese commercial jetliner dove suddenly and crashed into a mountain in southern China was suspended Wednesday as rain slickened the debris field…Read More
ARABI, La. (AP) — A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, flipping cars, ripping roofs off homes and killing at least one person in a region that was pummeled by…Read More
Cross Section
NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards have always loved a comeback story. This year, the Oscars are attempting to star in one,…Read More
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty did things on her own terms as she won three Grand Slam singles titles and spent more than two consecutive years at No. 1 in the women’s tennis…Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — In his first show since 2019, Ralph Lauren transformed a long room at the Museum of Modern Art into a cozy salon Tuesday night to debut a moneyed collection of mostly black and white…Read More