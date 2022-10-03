WORLD VIEW: Rus Selling Ukraine Grain, UK Tax Cut Reversal, Brazil Election Runoff, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Rus Selling Ukraine Grain, UK Tax Cut Reversal, Brazil Election Runoff, More By . - October 3, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesAP Investigation: Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin’s warBEIRUT (AP) — When the bulk cargo ship Laodicea docked in Lebanon last summer, Ukrainian diplomats said the vessel was carrying grain stolen by Russia and urged Lebanese…Read MoreUK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoilLONDON (AP) — The British government has dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts that…Read MoreUkrainian troops continue offensive, claim new gainsKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops continued to push forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv…Read MoreEditor SelectionsIndonesian police probe tear gas firing at soccer matchMALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police said they were investigating over a dozen officers responsible for firing tear gas that…Read MoreBrazil’s Bolsonaro and the right outperform, defying pollsRIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s election provided the world yet another example of polls missing the mark, with incumbent Jair…Read MoreIn Hurricane Ian’s wake, dangers persist, worsen in partsFORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier….Read MoreCross Section Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolutionSTOCKHOLM (AP) — This year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his…Read MoreAP Top 25 Reality Check: Reset welcome 7 new ranked teamsThis was reset week for Associated Press college football poll voters. A season-high 10 teams that entered the weekend ranked in…Read MoreHorror pic ‘Smile’ happy at No. 1, ‘Bros’ starts in 4thMoviegoing audiences chose the horror movie over the romantic comedy to kick off the month of October. Paramount’s “ Smile ”…Read More - Advertisement -