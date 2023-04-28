WORLD VIEW: Russia hurls missiles at Ukraine, China Drones Buzz Taiwan, Iran Grabs Another Ship in Gulf, More

- Russia hurled missiles at cities across Ukraine as people slept, killing at least 12 people in the first large-scale air strikes in nearly two months. The early-morning attacks were carried out as Kyiv prepares to launch a counteroffensive to try to retake Russian-occupied territory.
- Strikes from the air, tanks and artillery shook Sudan’s capital of Khartoum and a heavy bombardment pounded the adjacent city of Bahri, witnesses said, even though the army and a rival paramilitary force agreed to extend a truce by 72 hours. Here’s how Sudan’s military factions set the path to war as mediation stalled.
- Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman in international waters, the US Navy said, the latest in a series of seizures or attacks on commercial vessels in sensitive Gulf waters since 2019.
- A Chinese uncrewed combat aircraft has flown around Taiwan, the island’s defense ministry said, showcasing Beijing’s ability to attack targets on the east coast – where Taiwan would shelter reserve forces in the event of a war.
- Donald Trump said that if he wins the 2024 presidential election, he will order the Justice Department to investigate “radical” county and state prosecutors whom he accused, without evidence, of targeting conservatives. Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence appeared before a grand jury investigating Trump’s role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
- King Charles’ approval rating has dipped since he took the throne but nearly half of Britons still think he is doing a good job, according to a poll released a week before his coronation, while his daughter-in-law Kate is the most liked royal. The coronation is being seized on by republicans as a chance to ditch the monarchy.
- US officials are coordinating urgent talks to rescue First Republic Bank as private-sector efforts led by the bank’s advisers have yet to reach a deal, according to sources familiar with the situation.
- Amazon.com signaled its long lofty cloud growth would slow further as its business customers braced for turbulence and clamped down on spending, overshadowing the company’s quarterly sales and profit that topped expectations.
- The Bank of Japan kept ultra-low interest rates but announced a plan to review its past monetary policy, laying the groundwork for new Governor Kazuo Ueda to gradually phase out his predecessor’s massive stimulus program.
- Decades-long foreign bullishness on China’s capital markets is breaking down, investment flows and interviews with fund managers suggest, with a new era of uncertainty fueled by geopolitical risks and US investors especially wary. Many are steering clear after seeing wartime sanctions erase the value of Russian investments.
- Companies deploying generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, will have to disclose any copyrighted material used to develop their systems, according to an early EU agreement that could pave the way for the world’s first comprehensive laws governing the technology.
- JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon sent a clear message to employees this month: get back to the office. It touched a nerve among his staff. Read our exclusive story on the backlash from the largest US lender’s employees.