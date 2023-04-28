WORLD VIEW: Russia hurls missiles at Ukraine, China Drones Buzz Taiwan, Iran Grabs Another Ship in Gulf, More

US officials are coordinating urgent talks to rescue First Republic Bank as private-sector efforts led by the bank’s advisers have yet to reach a deal, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Amazon.com signaled its long lofty cloud growth would slow further as its business customers braced for turbulence and clamped down on spending, overshadowing the company's quarterly sales and profit that topped expectations.

The Bank of Japan kept ultra-low interest rates but announced a plan to review its past monetary policy, laying the groundwork for new Governor Kazuo Ueda to gradually phase out his predecessor's massive stimulus program.

Decades-long foreign bullishness on China's capital markets is breaking down, investment flows and interviews with fund managers suggest, with a new era of uncertainty fueled by geopolitical risks and US investors especially wary. Many are steering clear after seeing wartime sanctions erase the value of Russian investments.

Companies deploying generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, will have to disclose any copyrighted material used to develop their systems, according to an early EU agreement that could pave the way for the world's first comprehensive laws governing the technology.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon sent a clear message to employees this month: get back to the office. It touched a nerve among his staff. Read our exclusive story on the backlash from the largest US lender's employees.