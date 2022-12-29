WORLD VIEW: Russia Launches Massive Missile Attack, China’s Covid Surge, Big Freeze Eases, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Russia Launches Massive Missile Attack, China’s Covid Surge, Big Freeze Eases, More By . - December 29, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - The AP Morning WireAdvancing the Power of FactsRussia launches massive missile barrage across UkraineKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Multiple regions of Ukraine, including its capital, faced a massive Russian missile attack Thursday, the biggest wave of strikes in weeks targeting power…Read MoreNY Rep.-elect Santos investigated for lying about his pastNEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos of New York was under investigation by Long Island prosecutors on Wednesday, after revelations…Read MoreLack of info on China’s COVID-19 surge stirs global concernBEIJING (AP) — Moves by several countries to mandate COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from China‘I think of them’: Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls rememberedABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Margret Yama’s phone screensaver is a picture of her cousin, Rifkatu Galang, who is still held by Boko Haram …Read More Thriving network of fixers preys on migrants crossing MexicoTAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — When migrants arrive to the main crossing point into southern Mexico — a steamy city with no job opportunities, a…Read MoreNew year expected to bring more changes to state voting lawsState lawmakers around the country introduced thousands of bills to change the way elections are run after former President Donald Trump…Read MoreTrending NowNetanyahu’s hard-line government prepares to enter officeJERUSALEM (AP) — Benjamin Netanyahu was set to return to office Thursday at the helm of the most religious and ultranationalist government…Read MoreDjokovic says no hard feelings over Australian deportationADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has reiterated his earlier comments that he bears no hard feelings on his return to Australia…Read MoreMassive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19A massive fire at a Cambodian hotel casino that lasted more than 12 hours killed at least 19 people and injured more than 60, while other…Read More< Top Trending | APNews.com > - Advertisement -