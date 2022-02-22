February 22, 2022
Today’s Headlines
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia set the stage for a quick move to secure its hold on Ukraine’s rebel regions on Tuesday with new legislation that would allow the deployment of troops…Read More
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — They chased, shot and killed a running Black man who was unarmed and committed…Read More
TOKYO (AP) — World leaders scrambled Tuesday to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin — and to…Read More
Editor Selections
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — One protester drove a car toward a New Zealand police line, narrowly…Read More
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Closing arguments were expected Tuesday in the federal trial of three former…Read More
BEIJING (AP) — The just-concluded Winter Olympics weren’t China’s big event of the year —…Read More
Cross Section
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in southeastern Denmark on Monday appealed for public help to…Read More
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — International tourists and business travelers began arriving in Australia…Read More
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s main airport said Tuesday it has retained its top place…Read More