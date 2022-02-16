Alternate text

February 16, 2022

Today’s Headlines

I'm an image

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said Wednesday it was returning more troops and weapons to bases, yet another gesture apparently aimed at easing fears it is planning to invade Ukraine,…Read More

HONG KONG (AP) — Hospitals in Hong Kong were struggling Wednesday to keep up with an influx of new…Read More

I'm an image

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The arrest of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández and the…Read More

I'm an image

For more of today’s news, go to APNews.com >>

Editor Selections

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be devastating, and a wider European war even…Read More

I'm an image

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva listed two legal substances used to…Read More

I'm an image

GARZE COUNTY, China (AP) — As a speedskating team was winning China’s first Olympic gold medal of…Read More

I'm an image

Cross Section

BEIJING (AP) — Victory, of sorts, for Eritrea’s sole Winter Olympian — one of just six athletes…Read More

I'm an image

BEIT LAHIYA, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Palestinian militants scrambled out of the tunnel and attacked an…Read MorI'm an image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust”…Read More

I'm an image

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR