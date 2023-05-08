WORLD VIEW: Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine, Sudan conflict displaces refugees and wealthy, China’s mystery spacecraft returns to earth, More

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang said it is imperative to stabilize Sino-US relations after a series of “erroneous words and deeds” threw ties back into a deep freeze. In a meeting in Beijing with US ambassador Nicholas Burns, Qin stressed that the US must correct its handling of the Taiwan issue and stop the hollowing out of the “one China” principle.

An experimental Chinese spacecraft returned to Earth after staying in orbit for 276 days, China's state media reported, completing a landmark mission to test the country's reusable space technologies. No details were given on what the spacecraft was, what technologies were tested, how high it flew, and where its orbits had taken it since its launch .

China's increasing focus on its own security and intensifying rivalry with the United States threatens to turn its re-engagement with the world after years of COVID curbs into a new era of isolation from the West, analysts say.