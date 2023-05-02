WORLD VIEW: ‘Russian forces ousted from some positions in Bakhmut,’ UN Warns of Sudan Disaster, China Stopping citizens from leaving, More

Pamela Tawse was 18 and still in her nurse’s uniform and cap when she made her way to central London after her night shift, eager to catch a glimpse of the new Queen Elizabeth on the day of her coronation.

It was the huge crescendo of noise she remembers today, aged 88, twinkling in delight as she thinks back to a time when Britain, still enduring rationing eight years after the end of World War Two, turned out in force to see the opulence and glamour of the start of a historic reign.