WORLD VIEW: ‘Russian forces ousted from some positions in Bakhmut,’ UN Warns of Sudan Disaster, China Stopping citizens from leaving, More

- Ukrainian units have ousted Russian forces from some positions in Bakhmut amid fierce battles, a top Ukrainian general said, as the White House believes Russians in Ukraine have suffered 100,000 casualties in five months. Follow the latest news from the war.
- China is increasingly barring people from leaving the country, including foreign executives, a jarring message as the authorities say the country is open for business. Scores of Chinese and foreigners have been ensnared by exit bans, according to a new report by the rights group Safeguard Defenders.
- ISIS leader Abu Hussein al-Qurashi’s six-month rule ended when he detonated a suicide vest during a Turkish special forces raid in northwest Syria on Saturday after refusing to surrender, a senior Turkish security official said. He is the third ISIS leader to die by detonating an explosive vest during a raid since 2019.
- The United Nations warned that the conflict in Sudan could force 800,000 people to flee the country as battles between rival military factions persisted in the capital despite a supposed ceasefire. Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded over 16 days of fighting.
- JPMorgan’s Dimon won the First Republic deal in a government auction, culminating weeks of failed rescue attempts and aborted discussions involving some of the most powerful Wall Street executives and US officials.
- Geoffrey Hinton, a pioneer of artificial intelligence, said he quit Google to speak freely about the technology’s dangers, after realizing that computers could become smarter than people far sooner than he and other experts had expected. Explainer: What is Generative AI?
- The International Monetary Fund raised Asia’s economic forecast as China’s recovery underpinned growth, but warned of risks from persistent inflation and global market volatility driven by Western banking-sector woes.
- Food prices at British supermarkets rose 15.7% in the year to April, the biggest annual increase in records going back to 2005, but lower prices are on horizon, the British Retail Consortium said. We look at what governments are doing to ease inflation.
- Australia’s central bank stunned markets by raising its cash rate 25 basis points when traders had looked for an extended pause, saying inflation was way too high and warned that even further tightening may be needed. The unambiguously hawkish policy stance sent the Australian dollar soaring and bond futures tumbling.
- BP made a profit of $5 billion in the first quarter of 2023, up from the previous three months on the back of strong oil and gas trading, but the company’s shares fell as it slowed a share buyback program.
King Charles’ coming coronation stirs memories of queen 70 years ago
Reverend Milton Job, 90, poses for a photograph in the Celestial Church of Christ in South-East London, Britain, April 19, 2023. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Pamela Tawse was 18 and still in her nurse’s uniform and cap when she made her way to central London after her night shift, eager to catch a glimpse of the new Queen Elizabeth on the day of her coronation.
It was the huge crescendo of noise she remembers today, aged 88, twinkling in delight as she thinks back to a time when Britain, still enduring rationing eight years after the end of World War Two, turned out in force to see the opulence and glamour of the start of a historic reign.
- Reuters Wider Image spoke to 12 people about their memories of the queen’s coronation on June 2, 1953 ahead of the crowning on May 6 of her son King Charles with much of the same pomp and pageantry but a scaled-down procession and a shorter ceremony.
Rihanna. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly