February 15, 2022

Today’s Headlines

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases, adding to glimmers of hope that the Kremlin may not…Read More

NEW YORK (AP) — The accounting firm that prepared former President Donald Trump’s annual financial…Read More

BEIJING (AP) — Worn out after a grueling doping hearing, Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva said…Read More

Editor Selections

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers Monday to quell the…Read More

MOSCOW (AP) — While the U.S. warns that Russia could invade Ukraine any day, the drumbeat of war is…Read More

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan has undergone a dramatic transformation in half a year of…Read More

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he is prepared to skip the…Read More

The frenzy to “explain” Eileen Gu’s choice reflects biases and misunderstandings in the United…Read More

NEW YORK (AP) — Julia Fox, fresh from her breakup with the artist formerly known as Kanye West,…Read More

