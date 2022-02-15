February 15, 2022
Today’s Headlines
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases, adding to glimmers of hope that the Kremlin may not…Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — The accounting firm that prepared former President Donald Trump’s annual financial…Read More
BEIJING (AP) — Worn out after a grueling doping hearing, Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva said…Read More
Editor Selections
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers Monday to quell the…Read More
MOSCOW (AP) — While the U.S. warns that Russia could invade Ukraine any day, the drumbeat of war is…Read More
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan has undergone a dramatic transformation in half a year of…Read More
LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he is prepared to skip the…Read More
The frenzy to “explain” Eileen Gu’s choice reflects biases and misunderstandings in the United…Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — Julia Fox, fresh from her breakup with the artist formerly known as Kanye West,…Read More