WORLD VIEW: Russia’s Badly Equipped Troops, EU Gas Crunch Eases, China’s Inhaled Covid Spray, More

Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear
The mobilized reservists that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited last week at a firing range southeast of Moscow looked picture-perfect. Kremlin video of the young men…

Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times…

LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles detectives are investigating whether a recording last year that captured city councilmembers'…

Gas crunch eases in Europe — but the respite might not last
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Natural gas and electricity prices in Europe have plunged from summer peaks thanks to mild weather and a…

Superstorm Sandy legacy: Recovery far from equal on NY shore
NEW YORK (AP) — Even before Superstorm Sandy's floodwaters surged over New York City's Rockaway Peninsula, there was an air of…

Arab voters key to breaking deadlock in Israeli election
UMM AL FAHM, Israel (AP) — The voices of Israel's Palestinian citizens are often drowned out or delegitimized in the country's…

GOP eyes Indiana upset amid national push to diversify party
GARY, Ind. (AP) — After a lunchtime roundtable with Indiana Sen. Todd Young and Utah Rep. Burgess Owens, Republican congressional…

China launches a COVID-19 vaccine inhaled through the mouth
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be…

Exhumations to resume; Bid to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims
Some of the 19 bodies taken from a Tulsa cemetery and later reburied that could include remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race…