Dec 22, 2021
The Associated Press
The Rundown
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country's dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts…
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party's signature $2 …
NEW YORK (AP) — Kathryn Malara, a Brooklyn teacher, lingered on a street Tuesday, filled with dread about going to her job. "I'm sitting in my car terrified to walk into school," she w…
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — For nearly 10 years, Joseph Moore lived a secret double life. At times the U.S. Army veteran donned a white robe and hood as a hit man for the Ku Klux Klan in…
BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — The medicine man told her she should soon give her son back to the earth. Rachel Taylor kissed her fingertips and pressed them to the crow sewn onto a leather ba…
OTHER TOP STORIES
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia's Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with i…
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Virtually every household in the Gaza Strip relies on batteries to keep their home running — a result of years of chronic power outages….
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — On a dirt path, forked yellow tongue darting from its mouth, a member of world's largest lizard species lazes on an island in eastern Indonesi…
KONYA, Turkey (AP) — Each year, thousands of people travel to the Turkish city of Konya to attend a weeklong series of events and ceremonies that mark the death of the …