Aug. 23, 2021
- The slow-moving weather system named Henri is rolling over the U.S. Northeast, dumping drenching rain on the region after making landfall Sunday afternoon in Rhode Island. More than 140,000 homes have lost power, roads have been swamped and bridges closed amid the downpour.
- In Afghanistan, a firefight at one of the gates of Kabul’s international airport killed at least one Afghan soldier early Monday.
- President Joe Biden says the airlift of Americans and tens of thousands of others is accelerating but he has not ruled out extending it beyond Aug. 31.
- Flooding in Tennessee has killed at least 22 people and rescue crews are hunting for dozens of missing people.
- Kathy Hochul is replacing Andrew Cuomo as New York governor
- US budget clash pits moderate democrats against Biden, Pelosi
- Lebanese hospitals at breaking point as everything runs out
MIKE CORDER
The Hague, Netherlands
The Associated Pres
The Rundown
WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — The slow-rolling system named Henri is taking its time drenching the Northeast with rain, lingering early Monday atop a region made swampy by the storm’s relentless downpour….Read More
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A firefight at one of the gates of Kabul’s international airport killed at least one Afghan security officer early Monday, German officials said, the latest chaos to engulf…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the “hard and painful” airlift of Americans and tens of thousands of others from Afghanistan’s capital is accelerating, but he would not rule out extending…Read More
SINGAPORE (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris asserted Monday that the U.S. must maintain its focus on evacuating Americans and vulnerable Afghans and shouldn’t get distracted by questions over what…Read More
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing, o…Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew Cuomo neared the end of his decade as New York’s governor Monday, as he prepared to relinquish his tight grip on government to Lt. …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Outnumbered and with their party’s most powerful leaders arrayed against them, nine moderate Democrats trying to upend plans for enacting President Joe…Read More
EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255….Read More
BEIRUT (AP) — Drenched in sweat, doctors check patients lying on stretchers in the reception area of Lebanon’s largest public hospital. Air conditioners are turned off, …Read More