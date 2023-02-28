WORLD VIEW: Storms Sweep US, Ukraine Latest, Some Fox News Reporters Lied About Voter Fraud, Dilbert Canceled, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Storms Sweep US, Ukraine Latest, Some Fox News Reporters Lied About Voter Fraud, Dilbert Canceled, More By . - February 28, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - The AP WireSupreme Court weighs Biden student loan plan worth billionsWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a partisan legal fight over President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe away or reduce student loans held by millions of…Read MoreFrom California to NY, storms ravage US from coast-to-coastOKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Parts of the Northeast are gearing up for what could be very heavy snow early Tuesday, after tornadoes and other…Read MoreUkraine’s northeastern front could decide new battle linesKUPIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian tanks and soldiers train every day on the country’s northeastern front. The sounds of the real war…Read MoreMurdoch says some Fox hosts ‘endorsed’ false election claimsDOVER, Del. (AP) — Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that some Fox News commentators endorsed the false allegations by former…Read MorePolice look for evidence for slain Hong Kong model’s caseHONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police began searching a landfill Tuesday to look for evidence related to the killing of model Abby Choi. The…Read MoreFor man behind gene-edited babies, a rocky return to scienceFive years ago, scientist He Jiankui shocked his peers and the world with claims that he created the first genetically edited babies. Now,…Read MoreTrending NowRapid demise of ‘Dilbert’ is no surprise to those watchingNEW YORK (AP) — The comic strip “Dilbert” disappeared with lightning speed following racist remarks by creator Scott Adams, but it shouldn’t…Read MoreMessi and Putellas voted best players at FIFA awards againPARIS (AP) — World Cup champion Lionel Messi edged Kylian Mbappé again, this time to take FIFA’s best men’s player…Read MoreElephants in US zoos? Without breeding, future is uncertainFRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A community in the heart of California’s farm belt has been drawn into a growing global debate over whether elephants…Read More - Advertisement -