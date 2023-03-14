WORLD VIEW: SVB Collapse Fans Banking Fears, Ukraine Accuses Rus, Late Winter Storm Hits Calif., More

- President Joe Biden will announce an executive order that reinforces background checks for gun buyers in what the White House is promoting as the most comprehensive policy the president can enact without Congress. It follows previous executive action the Biden administration has taken with the intent to reduce gun violence.
- Becoming “further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia” is not a vital U.S. national interest, said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is eying running for president. Public opinion polls show DeSantis as the strongest threat to former President Donald Trump for their party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential contest.
- Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, testified before a Manhattan grand jury investigating a hush money payment he has said he orchestrated to Stormy Daniels on behalf of the former president. “This is all about accountability. He needs to be held accountable for his dirty deeds,” Cohen said of Trump.
- Hate crimes in the US surged 11.6% in 2021, with the largest number motivated by bias against Black people, followed by crimes targeting victims for ethnicity, sexuality and religion, the FBI said in a report. The FBI reported hate crime incidents rose to 9,065 in 2021 from 8,120 in 2020.
- California, reeling from a month-long string of late-winter storms, braced for another bout of heavy rains, wind and snow. The leading edge of the latest Pacific storm swept into northern California and was expected to intensify as it spread through central and southern parts of the state.