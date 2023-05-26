WORLD VIEW: Texas Atty. General Impeachment?, US Debt Default Nears, US Giving Away Lighthouses, More

An Indiana board reprimanded an Indianapolis doctor Thursday after finding she violated patient privacy laws by talking publicly about an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. The doctor’s lawyers said she didn’t release any identifying informa
The training program for Navy SEALs is plagued by widespread failures in medical care, poor oversight and the use of performance-enhancing drugs that have increased the risk of injury and death to those seeking to become elite commandos, according to an investigation triggered by the death of a sailor last year.
Three former police officers who were indicted by a Mississippi grand jury laughed at a man who died in their custody, with one of them questioning whether to call an ambulance for the man immediately, body-camera footage shows.
A passenger opened a door on an Asiana Airlines flight that later landed safely at a South Korean airport Friday, airline and government officials said.
Sea turtles in Panama now have the legal right to live and have free passage in a healthy environment, a change that represents a different way of thinking about how to protect wildlife.
Ten lighthouses that for generations have stood like sentinels along America's shorelines protecting mariners from peril and guiding them to safety are being given away at no cost or sold at auction by the federal government.
About 10% of people appear to suffer long COVID after an omicron infection, a lower estimate than earlier in the pandemic, according to a study of nearly 10,000 Americans that aims to help unravel the mysterious condition.