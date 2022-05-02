WORLD VIEW: The Trump Effect, Mariupol Evacuees, EU in Energy Talks, Musk’s Twitter Plans, More

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first multistate contest of the 2022 midterm election season unfolds on Tuesday, as Ohio voters pick nominees for governor and the U.S. Senate while Indiana voters consider…Read More
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union energy ministers will meet Monday to discuss Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and debate planned new sanctions over Moscow’s war on Ukraine….Read More
For years, pediatricians have followed flawed guidelines linking race to risks for urinary infections and newborn jaundice. In a new policy announced Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics said it…Read More
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Taliban members who killed her activist husband offered Zahra Husseini a deal: Marry one of us, and you’ll be safe. Husseini, 31, decided to flee. Through swaths of lawless…Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — Well, hello first Monday in May. The year’s biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala , returns to its usual berth on the social calendar this year after pandemic upheaval….Read More
CAIRO (AP) — For the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, the smell of freshly baked orange biscuits and powdered sugar-dusted cookies typically fills the air in Mona Abubakr’s home. But due to higher…Read More
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has laid out some bold, if still vague, plans for transforming Twitter into a place of “maximum fun” once he buys the social media platform for $44 billion…Read More