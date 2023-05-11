WORLD VIEW: Title 42 is ending at the US-Mexico border, Turkey’s toxic dust, Pakistan arrests Khan’s followers, More

Asbestos, silica, mercury and lead are among thousands of toxins released by the huge earthquakes in February that killed more than 54,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Reuters spoke to a dozen experts who said that plumes of dust released from demolished buildings are carrying poisons into rivers and plants, lungs and organs, risking serious health problems for years to come. These graphics show how Turkey’s deadliest quakes in modern times may have unleashed a health catastrophe for a generation.