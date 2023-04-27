WORLD VIEW: Trench Warfare as Russia Digs In, Sudan Ceasefire to Allow Exodus, US Bolsters Ties with S. Korea, More

The boss of Britain’s antitrust regulator defended its decision to block Microsoft’s acquisition of ‘Call of Duty’ maker Activision Blizzard after both companies said it sent the wrong message to the global tech industry. The Competition and Markets Authority blocked the deal saying it could hit competition in the nascent cloud gaming market.

Deutsche Bank will cut 800 jobs in a new cost-saving drive after reporting a bigger than expected rise in profit for the first quarter. Germany's biggest bank produced solid earnings at a time when banks had to be rescued in the US and in Switzerland. The latest effort to trim its workforce reverses a staff buildup of recent quarters.

Argentina will start to pay for Chinese imports in yuan rather than dollars, the government announced, a measure that aims to relieve the country's dwindling dollar reserves. Analysis: China's yuan currency is slowly but surely being adopted for more international payments, which analysts say could lay foundations for a trade system running parallel to the dominant US dollar.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis brushed off a lawsuit against him by Disney, describing it as politically motivated. The company sued DeSantis on Wednesday, asking a court to overturn state efforts to control Disney World and intensifying a fight between a global entertainment giant and a likely White House contender. Today's Reuters World News podcast brings the latest on their battle.