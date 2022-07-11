WORLD VIEW: Trump & Extremists, Japan in Mourning, Ukraine Deaths, New Covid Strain Hits India,More

After members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, their leader called someone on the phone with an urgent message for then-President Donald Trump,…Read More
TOKYO (AP) — Boosted by a new election mandate, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday called for party unity for political stability and to achieve the assassinated former leader Shinzo…Read More
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles pounded Ukraine’s second-largest city early on Monday, local administrator said, describing the attacks as “absolute terrorism.” Governor of the Kharkiv region…Read More
The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the…Read More
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting a “celebration” of a new bipartisan law meant to reduce gun violence that, after just 16 days in effect, already has been overshadowed by yet another…Read More
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — One of the jurors in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial served improperly, an attorney for Heard alleged in a recent filing that asked the court to declare a mistrial and…Read More
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe’s big serves. Waited until his own level rose to…Read More
Four movies in, Thor is still bringing the hammer down at the box office. “ Thor: Love and Thunder ” earned $143 million in its opening weekend in North America, according to studio estimates…Read More