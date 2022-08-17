WORLD VIEW: Trump Foe Loses, No Nukes for S. Korea, Scientists Warn of Hot Mediterranean, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Trump Foe Loses, No Nukes for S. Korea, Scientists Warn of Hot Mediterranean, More By . - August 17, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesTrump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primaryCHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by…Read MoreSouth Korean leader: Seoul won’t seek own nuclear deterrentSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday his government has no…Read MoreRudy Giuliani set to testify in Georgia election probeATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to appear in an Atlanta courthouse to testify before a…Read MoreEditor SelectionsAP Explainer: Dueling views remain a year after Afghan pulloutWASHINGTON (AP) — A year after America’s tumultuous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, …Read MoreScientists warn of dire effects as Mediterranean heats upMADRID (AP) — While vacationers might enjoy the Mediterranean Sea’s summer warmth, climate…Read MoreNepal’s holy Bagmati River choked with black sewage and trashKATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — High on a mountain in the Himalayas, pristine drops fall from the mouth of a…Read MoreCross SectionOver-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in USWASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans will be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription…Read MoreBoston police boat comes to rescue of stranded groomBOSTON (AP) — Officers with the Boston Police Department’s harbor patrol unit are used to helping…Read MoreMonkey business behind 911 call from California zooCops usually have a prime suspect. In this case it’s a primate suspect. The San Luis Obispo County…Read More - Advertisement -