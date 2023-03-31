WORLD VIEW: Trump Indicted, Finland Approved for NATO, Paltrow’s One Dollar Court Victory, More

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, a historic reckoning after years of investigations into his personal, political and business dealings and an abrupt jolt to his bid to retake the White House.Read More.
The historic indictment of former President Donald Trump raises the remarkable prospect that the leading contender for the Republican nomination will seek the White House while also facing trial for criminal charges in New York.Read More.
Finland received the green light to join NATO when Turkey ratified the Nordic country’s membership late Thursday, becoming the last country in the 30-member Western military alliance to sign off. Read More.
Gwyneth Paltrow wasn’t to blame for a 2016 collision with a retired optometrist on a beginner run at a posh Utah ski resort during a family vacation, a jury decided Thursday following a live-streamed trial that became a pop culture fixation.Read More.
Thirty-five bodies have been found inside a well at a Hindu temple in central India after dozens of people fell into the muddy water when the well's cover collapsed. Video of Thursday's collapse showed chaos afterward, with people rushing toward the exits. Read More.
Meteorologists are urging people in parts of the Midwest and southern U.S. to be ready Friday for dangerous weather including tornadoes, saying the conditions are similar to those a week ago that unleashed a devastating twister that killed at least 21 people in Mississippi.Read More.
A new analysis of horse bones gathered from museums across the Great Plains and northern Rockies has revealed that horses were present in the grasslands by the early 1600s. That’s earlier than many written histories suggest. Read More.