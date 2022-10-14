WORLD VIEW: Trump Must Testiify, Mass N.Carolina Shooting, N. Korea Missile Tests, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Trump Must Testiify, Mass N.Carolina Shooting, N. Korea Missile Tests, More By . - October 14, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesJan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new videoWASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling…Read MorePolice: 5 killed, including officer, in North Carolina shootingRALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city…Read MoreParkland school shooter spared from execution for killing 17FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A divided jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz the death penalty Thursday for killing 17…Read MoreEditor SelectionsXi’s power in China grows after unforeseen rise to dominanceBEIJING (AP) — When Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, it wasn’t clear what kind of leader he would be. His low-key persona during…Read MoreNorth Korea fires missile and shells, further inflaming tensionsSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea early Friday fired a ballistic missile and 170 rounds of artillery shells toward the sea and…Read MoreBlack leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations and crimeAs far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of…Read MoreCross Section‘She Said,’ drama of Weinstein reporting, premieres in NYCNEW YORK (AP) — Five years after a pair of exposés revealed Harvey Weinstein’s long trail of sexual abuse of women, “She Said,” a…Read MoreNigerian city celebrates its many twins with annual festivalIGBO-ORA, Nigeria (AP) — Twins appear to be unusually abundant in Nigeria’s southwestern city of Igbo-Ora. Nearly every family…Read MoreClinics offer free vasectomies, citing a surge in demandKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Denny Dalliance had long worried about what would happen if he fathered a child because his job as a truck…Read More - Advertisement -