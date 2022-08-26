WORLD VIEW: Trump Search, UK Hit with 80% Hike in Power Bills, Drought Brings Early French Grape Harvest, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Trump Search, UK Hit with 80% Hike in Power Bills, Drought Brings Early French Grape Harvest, More By . - August 26, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesTrump search redacted affidavit set to be releasedWASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is set to release Friday a heavily blacked out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald…Read MoreBritain to see 80% spike in energy bills as crisis deepensLONDON (AP) — Jennifer Jones keeps feeding money into her energy meter, but it never seems to be enough. And when she can’t pay,…Read MoreStudent loan relief highlights burden on Black borrowersGabrielle Perry, a 29-year-old epidemiologist in New Orleans, expects $20,000 of her $135,000 student loan debt to be wiped out…Read MoreEditor SelectionsRussia divestment promises by US states largely unfulfilledDriven by moral outrage over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, U.S. governors and other top state officials made it…Read MoreAbe murder suspect says life destroyed by mother’s religionTOKYO (AP) — The brazen assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with a handmade gun shocked a nation unused to…Read MoreDrought forces earliest harvest ever in French wine countryBORDEAUX, France (AP) — The landscape in the prestigious vineyards of Bordeaux looks the same as ever, with healthy, ripe grapes…Read MoreCross SectionOrdinary Japanese ‘salarymen’ reach TikTok stardomTOKYO (AP) — They’re your run-of-the-mill “salarymen,” as company workers in Japan are called — hard-working, friendly and, well,…Read MoreElton John and Britney Spears unite on a new dance singleElton John and Britney Spears have collaborated for the first time, creating the slinky, club-ready single “Hold Me Closer” that…Read MoreCalifornia man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animalsLOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who smuggled more than 1,700 wild animals into the United States, including 60 reptiles hidden…Read More - Advertisement -