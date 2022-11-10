WORLD VIEW: Trump Told to Delay 2024 Bid, US Congress Election, Putin Won’t Attend G-20, Rare Nov. Hurricane Pounds Florida, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Trump Told to Delay 2024 Bid, US Congress Election, Putin Won’t Attend G-20, Rare Nov. Hurricane Pounds Florida, More By . - November 10, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesTrump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP’s uneven electionWASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the Republican nomination as he prepares to launch another…Read MoreGOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoffWASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority Wednesday, while control of the Senate hinged on a few…Read MoreRussia’s Putin won’t attend upcoming G-20 summit in BaliJAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, an…Read MoreEditor SelectionsWhat’s ‘Putin’s chef’ cooking up with talk on US meddling?Yevgeny Prigozhin has had many roles: Convicted felon and hot dog vendor. Owner of a swanky St. Petersburg restaurant and holder…Read MoreNicole, rare November hurricane, pounds Florida coastMIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Nicole was expected to make landfall along the east coast of Florida early Thursday as it continued to…Read MoreFed up young climate activists: ‘Adults aren’t listening’WASHINGTON (AP) — The climate change generation is saying officials are talking too much, listening too little and acting even…Read MoreCross SectionLittle sign of relief expected in October US inflation dataWASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s punishing inflation rate likely kept simmering in October, giving the Federal Reserve little cause…Read MoreEXPLAINER: Qatar’s history, politics ahead of FIFA World CupDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will be on the world stage like it has never been before as the small, energy-rich nation…Read MoreLuke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honoredNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Combs was crowned entertainer of the year at Wednesday’s Country Music Association Awards, the second…Read More - Advertisement -