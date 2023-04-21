WORLD VIEW: UK Deputy PM Resigns, SpaceX Rocket Explodes, Chile to Nationalize Lithium, More

- Chile’s President Gabriel Boric said he would nationalize the country’s lithium industry, the world’s second largest producer of the metal essential in electric vehicle batteries, to boost its economy and protect its environment. We look at the latest move in a global resource nationalism trend.
- The euro zone economic recovery has unexpectedly gathered pace this month as the bloc’s dominant services industry saw already-buoyant demand rise, more than offsetting a deepening downturn in manufacturing, surveys showed.
- Tesla raised the US prices for its Model S and X premium electric vehicles, although they are still 20% lower than the start of the year after a slew of price cuts to drum up demand.
- Investors representing more than $5 billion of Credit Suisse bonds have sued the Swiss regulator over its decision to wipe out their investments during last month’s emergency government-orchestrated takeover.
- US wireless carrier AT&T missed market estimates for first-quarter revenue and free cash flow, underscoring the toll from strained consumer wallets and sparking a selloff in the telecoms sector.
- Tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch lost a bid to block his extradition to the United States to face criminal charges over Hewlett Packard’s $11 billion acquisition of his software company Autonomy after London’s High Court rejected his appeal.