WORLD VIEW: Ukraine: Death & Diplomacy, Zelansky Speaks to US Congress, N. Korea Missiles Explode, More

March 16, 2022
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military forces blasted Ukraine’s capital region and other major cities Wednesday as they tried to crush a Ukrainian defense that has frustrated their progress nearly…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress, the actor-turned-wartime leader’s latest video speech as he uses the West’s great legislative bodies as a…Read More
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A North Korean missile fired from its capital region exploded soon after liftoff in an apparent failed weapons launch on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, amid…Read More
HONG KONG (AP) — As a COVID-19 outbreak overwhelms Hong Kong, it’s hard for its 7.4 million residents to know what’s next. Uncertainty is the only certainty as store shelves are stripped of goods,…Read More
ATLANTA (AP) — During his two Senate campaigns, Republican David Perdue had little trouble raking in millions in campaign cash. But as he tries to unseat Georgia’s incumbent governor, fellow…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next…Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — Labrador retrievers are still tugging hardest on U.S. dog lovers’ heartstrings, but poodles just strutted back into the American Kennel Club’s top five most popular dog breeds for the…Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Burton brought the house of Alexander McQueen to town for the first time in 23 years with a runway show staged Tuesday night amid huge piles of wood chips arranged in a barren…Read More
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — When is a potato not a potato? When it’s a tuber of a gourd, according to Guinness World…Read More