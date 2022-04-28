WORLD VIEW: Ukraine Latest, EU Being Blackmailed, Beijing Lockdown, Israel Stops for Rememberance, More

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ever since Russian forces took the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in early March, residents sensed the occupiers had a special plan for their town. Now, amid a crescendo of…Read More
POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — European leaders blasted Russia's decision to cut natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria as "blackmail," saying the cutoff and the Kremlin's warning that it might…
BEIJING (AP) — Beijing shifted more classes online Thursday in a further tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, as China's capital seeks to prevent a wider outbreak. The city of 21 million has already…
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sherry Fonseka joined millions in 2019 in electing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a military strategist whose brutal campaign helped end Sri Lanka's 30-year civil war 10 years…
BOSTON (AP) — Russia's relentless digital assaults on Ukraine may have caused less damage than many anticipated. But most of its hacking is focused on a different goal that gets less attention but…
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Sirens blared across Israel early Thursday as the country came to a standstill in an annual ritual honoring the 6 million Jews murdered during the Holocaust. People halted…
NEW YORK (AP) — Help wanted. The job: putting one of the nation's most far-reaching salary disclosure laws into practice. Location: New York City. Just four months ago, city lawmakers overwhelmingly…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — This year's NFL draft prospects reluctantly recall their personal COVID-19 experiences. Some consider them inspirational reminders of obstacles already overcame. Others sound more…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rob Kardashian testified Wednesday that he feared for his life on a night in 2016 when his then-fiancée Blac Chyna pointed a gun at his head, pulled a phone-charging cable around…