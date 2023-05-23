WORLD VIEW: Ukraine Moves in Africa, Lebanon to be Grey Listed, US Default Deadline Nears, More

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy could not reach an agreement on how to raise the US government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling with just 10 days before a possible default that could sink the economy, but vowed to keep talking.

A judge dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit against Elon Musk that claimed he cheated Twitter shareholders several times last year in the course of buying the social media company for $44 billion.

The International Monetary Fund said that it no longer expects Britain's economy will fall into a recession this year, upgrading forecasts that it published last month, but it also warned that the outlook remains subdued.

Weight loss drug Wegovy has transformed the obesity market and pharmaceutical companies with existing treatments are hoping the resulting demand will boost demand for their older, less effective but cheaper, drugs.

Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder, said the technology race to win is the development of the top artificially intelligent agent, poised to disrupt search-engine, productivity and online shopping sites. "You'll never go to a search site again," he said. "You'll never go to Amazon."