WORLD VIEW: Ukraine Moves in Africa, Lebanon to be Grey Listed, US Default Deadline Nears, More

- Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, formally kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday, betting his upbeat message will sell in a party in which many voters are still firmly behind former President Donald Trump.
- Writer E. Jean Carroll sought to amend the first of her two defamation lawsuits against Trump to demand at least $10 million in additional damages, citing comments he made on CNN after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing her.
- A Florida restaurant that puts on what it calls family-friendly drag performances sued Governor Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida to halt enforcement of a new law banning minors from attending such shows.
- Seven states that depend on the overused Colorado River reached an agreement to cut consumption and help save a river that provides drinking water for 40 million people and irrigation for some of the country’s most bountiful farmland.
- President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy could not reach an agreement on how to raise the US government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling with just 10 days before a possible default that could sink the economy, but vowed to keep talking.
- A judge dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit against Elon Musk that claimed he cheated Twitter shareholders several times last year in the course of buying the social media company for $44 billion.
- The International Monetary Fund said that it no longer expects Britain’s economy will fall into a recession this year, upgrading forecasts that it published last month, but it also warned that the outlook remains subdued.
- Weight loss drug Wegovy has transformed the obesity market and pharmaceutical companies with existing treatments are hoping the resulting demand will boost demand for their older, less effective but cheaper, drugs.
- Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder, said the technology race to win is the development of the top artificially intelligent agent, poised to disrupt search-engine, productivity and online shopping sites. “You’ll never go to a search site again,” he said. “You’ll never go to Amazon.”
Exterior view of building containing Bifinity’s offices, Vilnius, 30 March 2023. REUTERS/Tom Wilson
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, commingled customer funds with company revenue in 2020 and 2021, in breach of US financial rules that require customer money to be kept separate, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Reporter Angus Berwick tells Reuters World News podcast why the crypto giant’s actions are a no-no.