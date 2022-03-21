WORLD VIEW: Ukraine ‘No’ to Surrender, Chinese 737 Crashes, US-Ist Black Female Sup.Ct Nominee, Biden to Europe, More

March 21, 2022

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged…Read More

BEIJING (AP) — State media are reporting a Chinese airliner with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, sparking a mountainside fire. Broadcaster CCTV said the…Read More

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is beginning historic confirmation hearings Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson , who would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court….Read More

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has added a stop in Poland to his trip this week to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies, as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities…Read More

BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai Disneyland closed Monday as China’s most populous city tried to contain its biggest coronavirus flareup in two years, while the southern business center of Shenzhen allowed…Read More

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration intends to declare that Myanmar’s years-long repression of the Rohingya Muslim population is a “genocide,” U.S. officials said…Read More

Top seeds Gonzaga and Kansas are in. So is little Saint Peter’s, the giant killer and only the third No. 15 seed to make it this far in the NCAA Tournament. And Coach K’s farewell tour continues as he…Read More

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “CODA” won the top prize at Saturday night’s Producers Guild Awards, giving momentum to the possibility that the small film could have a big night at next week’s Oscars ….Read More

JAHRA, Kuwait (AP) — It was so hot in Kuwait last summer that birds dropped dead from the sky. Sea horses boiled to death in the bay. Dead clams coated the rocks, their shells popped open like they’d…Read More

