World View: Ukraine Rus Sanctions, Kyiv A Majorn Defeat, Man Arrested in Sacramento Killing Spree, More

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Western governments were preparing Wednesday to impose tougher sanctions against Russia, as Ukraine documents and investigates widespread killings of civilians and other alleged…Read More
PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is the clear favorite in France’s presidential race Sunday yet a big unknown factor may prove decisive: an unprecedented proportion of people say they are unsure…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyiv was a Russian defeat for the ages. The fight started poorly for the invaders and went downhill from there. When President Vladimir Putin launched his war on Feb. 24 after months…Read More
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A wounded man arrested in connection with a Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen more had been released from prison weeks earlier and was rejected…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — As gruesome videos and photos of bodies emerge from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Kremlin-backed media are denouncing them as an elaborate hoax — a narrative that journalists in Ukraine…Read More
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Former Trump administration officials are pressing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to declare an “invasion” along the U.S-Mexico border and give thousands of state troopers and National…Read More
LONDON (AP) — Two of naturalist Charles Darwin’s notebooks that were reported stolen from Cambridge University’s library have been returned, two decades after they disappeared. The university said…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Hill has a fox problem. And it’s not the lead-in to a joke. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., learned firsthand Monday evening while walking to the Capitol for votes. Now he’s…Read More
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mickey Mouse will soon be able to hug again. For nearly two years, costumed characters at U.S. Disney parks have kept their distance from visitors because of the pandemic….Read More