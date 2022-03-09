March 09, 2022
Today’s Headlines
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Air raid sirens blared over Ukraine’s capital on Wednesday as officials said they were bolstering defenses in key cities threatened by Russian…Read More
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans were voting for a new president Wednesday, with an outspoken…Read More
The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war: BEIJING — China says it is sending humanitarian…Read More
Editor Selections
BRUSSELS (AP) — Even though Russia has lost influence and friends since the collapse of the Soviet…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Venezuelan government has freed two jailed Americans, including an oil…Read More
BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (AP) — People stand when Dr. Matshidiso Moeti enters a room at the…Read More
Cross Section
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had 52 lizards and…Read More
The mouth of a harried woman who has just fled war-battered Ukraine curves up in a tentative smile…Read More
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its budget-priced iPhone that’s…Read More